Sources state that Trump conveyed troubling message to Netanyahu

(MENAFN) According to Israeli newspaper "Maariv," sources close to U.S. President-elect Donald have conveyed a troubling message to Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, indicating that Trump, despite previous meetings and talks, still harbors resentment towards him. The message reveals that Trump has lost complete confidence in Netanyahu, despite their public appearances of camaraderie. These tensions come as leaks suggest that Trump is exploring a regional peace settlement in the Middle East, but not under Netanyahu's leadership. Sources say Trump believes a new right-wing leader in Israel is essential to advancing a "historic peace" agreement with Saudi Arabia.



With Netanyahu's popularity waning domestically, it has become increasingly difficult to imagine him uniting the Israeli right-wing to drive such initiatives forward. A new leadership capable of making the necessary concessions is seen as critical for achieving such an agreement. Trump, who places great importance on personal loyalty, has not forgotten Netanyahu’s early congratulations to Joe Biden after Trump's defeat in the 2020 election. Despite his strong support for Israel, Trump’s loyalty is a key factor in his political relationships, and any perceived disloyalty could come at a high price.



During his second term, Trump distanced himself from some figures who were once close to him, such as Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo, adding to Netanyahu’s concerns. If tensions continue between the two leaders, they could affect the broader U.S.-Israel relationship, particularly on issues like the Palestinian conflict and Israeli normalization with Arab nations. This strain comes at a critical time for Netanyahu, who is seeking to end the Gaza conflict with a diplomatic achievement that preserves his political legacy and avoids being seen as a failure, especially as his government faces rising domestic pressure following the October 7, 2023 attack.

MENAFN19012025000045015687ID1109105789