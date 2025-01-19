Gaza Strip awaits ceasefire agreement's implementation

(MENAFN) As the Gaza Strip awaits the ceasefire agreement's implementation on Sunday morning, Israeli Prime reaffirmed that Israel will not back down from achieving its war objectives. He emphasized that the return of hostages remains a top priority, promising to continue the war against Hamas. Netanyahu also highlighted that both U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald have granted Israel the full right to resume fighting. Netanyahu clarified that Israel retains the option to resume the war if Hamas disrupts the second phase of the agreement. He outlined that his is committed to bringing back as many living prisoners as possible in the first phase and emphasized that the agreement secures Israeli control over the Philadelphia axis and the buffer zone. He also noted the increase in Israeli troops along the Philadelphia axis, ensuring that no weapons can enter Gaza.



The Prime Minister stressed that Hamas has been isolated during the conflict and is now accepting terms it previously rejected. He also claimed significant accomplishments in the war, including the destruction of Hezbollah's weapons and altering the region's dynamics. Earlier, Netanyahu conditioned the receipt of a hostages list on Sunday before any detainee exchange in Gaza could take place under the truce deal. Information from both sides indicates that the first exchange will occur at 14:30 GMT on Sunday, six hours after the ceasefire begins. Netanyahu warned that Israel would not tolerate any violations of the agreement.



The truce agreement, aimed at ending over 15 months of brutal war, stipulates that 33 hostages will be released in an initial six-week phase. In return, Israel will release 737 Palestinian detainees. On Sunday, three Israeli women will be exchanged for the release of 95 Palestinian detainees, mostly women and minors.

