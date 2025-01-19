Nigeria to take full advantage of partnership with BRICS bloc

(MENAFN) Nigeria is set to take full advantage of its newly confirmed partnership with the BRICS bloc, aiming to strengthen strategic collaborations that align with the country’s development goals, according to a statement released by the of Foreign Affairs on Saturday. The ministry emphasized that Nigeria plans to use this platform to push forward shared objectives in key areas such as trade and investment, energy security, infrastructure development, technology, and climate change.



By formally accepting its invitation to join BRICS as a partner country, Nigeria demonstrates its commitment to international collaboration and leveraging economic opportunities that align with its national priorities. The statement highlighted that this partnership offers Nigeria the opportunity to engage with a group of major developing economies, thus enhancing its potential for growth in trade, investment, and socio-economic cooperation with the BRICS nations.



The ministry also pointed out that Nigeria’s involvement in BRICS complements its aspirations for inclusive growth, regional integration, and an active role in shaping a fair and equitable global economic order. This aligns with Nigeria’s emphasis on strategic autonomy and the importance of fostering mutually beneficial relationships on the international stage.



Looking ahead, Nigeria expressed its enthusiasm for engaging constructively with BRICS members, focusing on driving innovation, fostering people-to-people exchanges, and advancing the nation’s strategic priorities and national interests. The partnership marks a significant step in Nigeria’s global economic strategy.

