Netanyahu declares Israel would return to war in Gaza if necessary

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime made a strong statement on Saturday evening, declaring that Israel would return to war if necessary, but with new strategies and much greater force. In a video addressing the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, which was scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) on Sunday, Netanyahu stressed that both outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden and incoming President Donald had given their full support to Israel's right to resume fighting if the second phase of the agreement proves to be "futile."



Netanyahu mentioned that in a conversation with him on Wednesday evening, President Trump had highlighted that the first phase of the ceasefire agreement is a temporary arrangement. He emphasized that this phase is not a long-term solution and that Israel retains the option to escalate its actions if necessary.



As part of Israel's ongoing military efforts, Netanyahu confirmed that the country would maintain control over the Philadelphi Corridor, which runs along the Egypt-Gaza border. He stated that not only would Israel keep its forces in the area, but it would even increase the military presence slightly. Additionally, he announced that Israeli forces would be deployed inside Gaza, effectively sealing the territory off from all directions to prevent the smuggling of weapons and to ensure that hostages remain secure.



Finally, Netanyahu assured the public that most of the 33 Israeli hostages, who are set to be released starting Sunday as part of the first phase of the agreement, are still alive. The hostages’ release is seen as a positive development, but Netanyahu's remarks also emphasized Israel's commitment to securing the safety of its citizens and ensuring that the conditions of the ceasefire agreement are upheld.

