Makers PR Named Most Innovative PR Agency of the Year at MENA’s Stevie® Awards 2025

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE - 17 January 2025 - Makers PR, a Dubai-based communications agency, has won a Gold Stevie Award in the Most Innovative PR Agency of the Year category in the sixth annual Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards, sponsored by the RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners during a gala on 22 February at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement for 23 years. The Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards are the business awards program to recognize innovation in 18 nations in the MENA region. This year, over 1,100 nominations from organizations across the Middle East and North Africa were considered across multiple categories. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of 118 executives around the world acting as judges on five juries. Makers PR has been awarded the highest award in the Most Innovative PR Agency category.

Founded in 2023 by Anastasiya Bardunova, a communications professional with over a decade of international experience working with technology companies from early-stage to post-IPO, Makers PR caters specifically to innovative brands seeking to disrupt industries across AI, fintech, blockchain, and more. The agency helps companies develop their narratives, build visibility, and establish trust among customers, partners, and investors through organic media relations, events, awards, investor PR, C-suite thought leadership, and more.

“We are a young agency, equipped with international industry knowledge, understanding of the future trends, and enormous drive and ambition”, - says Anastasiya Bardunova, founder and CEO of Makers PR. “In 2024 alone, we delivered over $1 million in PR value to our clients through organic non-sponsored media coverage, industry events, awards, and more. I’m extremely proud to see the results of our work recognized not only by our clients but also by the larger professional community. Being named the Most Innovative PR Agency of the Year in the Middle East is proof that we are on the right path. As the agency grows and expands its portfolio of clients and partnerships with the best industry conferences and communities, I’m excited to see what we can achieve in the years to come”.

“We are delighted to recognize the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations across the MENA region in the 2025 edition of the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “We look forward to celebrating Stevie winners during our gala event on 22 February in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. The quality of nominations received this year was exceptional. The program has grown every year, showing the vast amount of innovation in the MENA region.”



