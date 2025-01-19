Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization develops roadmap for airport sector

(MENAFN) The head of Iran’s Civil Organization (CAO), Hossein Pourfarzaneh, announced the development of a strategic roadmap for the country’s airport sector. While a plan had been in place previously, he explained that it was not comprehensive.



In an interview with IRNA, Pourfarzaneh stated that the organization is now creating a more thorough roadmap, building on past studies and incorporating input from industry experts. This new plan, a key responsibility of the Civil Aviation Organization, will require Cabinet approval once finalized to avoid subjective interference or changes.



The roadmap will cover airports, the aviation fleet, and airlines, and is part of the CAO’s mandate under the seventh development plan. Once completed, it will be formalized as a government regulation.



Pourfarzaneh also mentioned that domestic specialists in Iran’s aviation industry have the capability to repair aircraft engines. Due to the challenges imposed by sanctions, which make it difficult to send damaged engines abroad, repairs are now conducted within Iran. According to international aviation regulations, updated documentation, trained personnel, and the necessary tools enable Iran to perform these repairs.



Regarding high-tech components, he explained that while most of these parts are imported, when imports are not possible, they are repaired domestically. If repairs are unfeasible, efforts are made to manufacture them locally.



He further highlighted that 400 knowledge-based companies in Iran are involved in the aviation sector and contribute to these efforts.



During a press conference on January 15, Pourfarzaneh also criticized undue interference from certain members of parliament, particularly those pressuring for the construction of airports in their electoral districts.

MENAFN19012025000045015839ID1109105756