Major Part Of Toretsk Under Ukraine's Fire Pressure - Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian keep using the tactics of small group assaults in Toretsk, where a significant area remains under constant fire pressure from the Ukrainian forces.

This was stated on national television by the spokesman for the Luhansk Grouping of Troops, Dmytro Zaporozhets, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the official, "a significant part of Toretsk is controlled by the enemy, a significant area of ​​Toretsk is under our fire pressure."

"The enemy tactics involve small assault groups and territory as we record enemy personnel moving around Toretsk deploying anti-personnel mines," Zaporozhets noted.

He added that the tactic of small group assaults, "unfortunately, brings them gains, because these small assault groups can be easily replenished as the enemy enjoys manpower superiority."

According to the spokesman, such situation prevails not only in the said operational zone but along the entire frontline in Ukraine.

The Russians enemy was also running offensive missions in the Siversk direction. "The invaders suffered serious casualties so now they are pulling in fresh troops," he noted.

Currently, the enemy has reduced the use of armored support in the Luhansk Grouping's sector, while the number of other vehicles employed remains the same, including motorcycles, buggies, quad bikes, and Soviet-era military vans in large numbers. In particular, up to 70 enemy motorcycles were hit just this week, the spokesman added.

The Zaporozhets also informed that over the past 24 hours, 35 clashes were reported in the operational zone, with the enemy suffering 239 casualties.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 199 combat engagements have been confirmed along the frontline over the past 24 hours.