Economic Calendar: Key Market Events for the Week from January 20 - 24, 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The economic calendar for January 20-24 features crucial events for investors, where inflation data, retail figures, and statistics from various countries will be released. A major central bank's monetary policy decision is also scheduled. The focus spans America, Europe, and Asia, with Brazil, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan in the spotlight.



Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President takes center stage on Monday. The ceremony begins at 11:30 AM Brasilia time, with Trump's speech at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. Markets have shown caution due to uncertainty about Trump's announcements.



Expectations of inflationary measures have made investors risk-averse and focused on potential high interest rates. U.S. stock markets will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Brazil's Central Bank will release its Focus Report, containing key economic forecasts.



Germany will publish its Producer Price Index, measuring inflation based on average prices received by domestic producers. The UK will report unemployment figures, while Mexico releases retail sales data. Midweek brings Brazil's foreign exchange flow data and Japan's trade balance.







European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will deliver a speech, potentially impacting the euro's value. Brazil's federal tax revenue and U.S. initial jobless claims will be announced on Thursday. Japan's central bank will decide on monetary policy and release inflation data.



The week concludes with Brazil's IPCA-15, a preview of the country's official inflation measure. Germany, the U.S., and the Eurozone will publish PMI data for manufacturing and services sectors. The Eurozone and UK will also release Composite PMI figures, combining manufacturing and services activities.



This diverse economic calendar offers insights into global economic health, influencing investment decisions across markets. Investors should closely monitor these events for potential market impacts.

Key Market Events for the Week from January 20 - 24, 2025

Monday, January 20

Brazil





08:25 AM - Focus Bulletin







Holiday - Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump





04:00 AM - PPI





04:00 AM - Change in Number of Unemployed





09:00 AM - Retail Sales





02:30 PM - Foreign Exchange Flow





12:05 AM - Speech by Christine Lagarde, ECB President





08:50 PM - Trade Balance





10:30 AM - Federal Tax Revenue





10:30 AM - Initial Jobless Claims







08:30 PM - CPI



09:30 PM - Services PMI

11:30 PM - BoJ Monetary Policy Statement





08:00 AM - IPCA-15







05:30 AM - Manufacturing PMI

05:30 AM - Services PMI







06:00 AM - Manufacturing PMI



06:00 AM - Composite PMI

06:00 AM - Services PMI





06:30 AM - Composite PMI







11:45 AM - Manufacturing PMI

11:45 AM - Services PMI



