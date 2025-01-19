Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From January 20 – 24, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The economic calendar for January 20-24 features crucial events for investors, where inflation data, retail figures, and labor statistics from various countries will be released. A major central bank's monetary policy decision is also scheduled. The focus spans America, Europe, and Asia, with Brazil, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan in the spotlight.
Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President takes center stage on Monday. The ceremony begins at 11:30 AM Brasilia time, with Trump's speech at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. Markets have shown caution due to uncertainty about Trump's announcements.
Expectations of inflationary measures have made investors risk-averse and focused on potential high interest rates. U.S. stock markets will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Brazil's Central Bank will release its Focus Report, containing key economic forecasts.
Germany will publish its Producer Price Index, measuring inflation based on average prices received by domestic producers. The UK will report unemployment figures, while Mexico releases retail sales data. Midweek brings Brazil's foreign exchange flow data and Japan's trade balance.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will deliver a speech, potentially impacting the euro's value. Brazil's federal tax revenue and U.S. initial jobless claims will be announced on Thursday. Japan's central bank will decide on monetary policy and release inflation data.
The week concludes with Brazil's IPCA-15, a preview of the country's official inflation measure. Germany, the U.S., and the Eurozone will publish PMI data for manufacturing and services sectors. The Eurozone and UK will also release Composite PMI figures, combining manufacturing and services activities.
This diverse economic calendar offers insights into global economic health, influencing investment decisions across markets. Investors should closely monitor these events for potential market impacts.
Key Market Events for the Week from January 20 - 24, 2025
Monday, January 20
Brazil
United States
08:25 AM - Focus Bulletin
Germany
Tuesday, January 21
United Kingdom
Holiday - Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump
Mexico
Wednesday, January 22
Brazil
04:00 AM - Change in Number of Unemployed
Eurozone
02:30 PM - Foreign Exchange Flow
Japan
Thursday, January 23
Brazil
12:05 AM - Speech by Christine Lagarde, ECB President
United States
10:30 AM - Federal Tax Revenue
Japan
10:30 AM - Initial Jobless Claims
Friday, January 24
Brazil
Germany
08:30 PM - CPI
09:30 PM - Services PMI
11:30 PM - BoJ Monetary Policy Statement
Eurozone
05:30 AM - Manufacturing PMI
05:30 AM - Services PMI
United Kingdom
United States
06:00 AM - Manufacturing PMI
06:00 AM - Composite PMI
06:00 AM - Services PMI
11:45 AM - Manufacturing PMI
11:45 AM - Services PMI
