عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From January 20 – 24, 2025


1/19/2025 5:00:33 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The economic calendar for January 20-24 features crucial events for investors, where inflation data, retail figures, and labor statistics from various countries will be released. A major central bank's monetary policy decision is also scheduled. The focus spans America, Europe, and Asia, with Brazil, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan in the spotlight.

Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President takes center stage on Monday. The ceremony begins at 11:30 AM Brasilia time, with Trump's speech at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. Markets have shown caution due to uncertainty about Trump's announcements.

Expectations of inflationary measures have made investors risk-averse and focused on potential high interest rates. U.S. stock markets will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Brazil's Central Bank will release its Focus Report, containing key economic forecasts.

Germany will publish its Producer Price Index, measuring inflation based on average prices received by domestic producers. The UK will report unemployment figures, while Mexico releases retail sales data. Midweek brings Brazil's foreign exchange flow data and Japan's trade balance.



European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will deliver a speech, potentially impacting the euro's value. Brazil's federal tax revenue and U.S. initial jobless claims will be announced on Thursday. Japan's central bank will decide on monetary policy and release inflation data.

The week concludes with Brazil's IPCA-15, a preview of the country's official inflation measure. Germany, the U.S., and the Eurozone will publish PMI data for manufacturing and services sectors. The Eurozone and UK will also release Composite PMI figures, combining manufacturing and services activities.

This diverse economic calendar offers insights into global economic health, influencing investment decisions across markets. Investors should closely monitor these events for potential market impacts.
Key Market Events for the Week from January 20 - 24, 2025
Monday, January 20
Brazil


  • 08:25 AM - Focus Bulletin

United States

  • Holiday - Martin Luther King Jr. Day
  • Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump

Germany

  • 04:00 AM - PPI

Tuesday, January 21
United Kingdom

  • 04:00 AM - Change in Number of Unemployed

Mexico

  • 09:00 AM - Retail Sales

Wednesday, January 22
Brazil

  • 02:30 PM - Foreign Exchange Flow

Eurozone

  • 12:05 AM - Speech by Christine Lagarde, ECB President

Japan

  • 08:50 PM - Trade Balance

Thursday, January 23
Brazil

  • 10:30 AM - Federal Tax Revenue

United States

  • 10:30 AM - Initial Jobless Claims

Japan

  • 08:30 PM - CPI
  • 09:30 PM - Services PMI
  • 11:30 PM - BoJ Monetary Policy Statement

Friday, January 24
Brazil

  • 08:00 AM - IPCA-15

Germany

  • 05:30 AM - Manufacturing PMI
  • 05:30 AM - Services PMI

Eurozone

  • 06:00 AM - Manufacturing PMI
  • 06:00 AM - Composite PMI
  • 06:00 AM - Services PMI

United Kingdom

  • 06:30 AM - Composite PMI

United States

  • 11:45 AM - Manufacturing PMI
  • 11:45 AM - Services PMI

Economic Calendar: Key Market Events for the Week from January 20 - 24, 2025

MENAFN19012025007421016031ID1109105626


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search