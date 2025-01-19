Iran announces plans to ease export of engineering, technical services to Tajikistan

(MENAFN) Abbas Aliabadi, the Iranian Energy Minister, declared strategies to ease the export of Iran’s engineering and technical services to Tajikistan, stressing the dynamic participation of Iranian engineers in the nation’s water and power projects.



As reported by the Ministry of Energy, Aliabadi made the announcement in a commercial, investment, and tourism meeting between Iran and Tajikistan, conducted on the offshoots of a government delegation’s trip to Tajikistan.



The minister underscored the profound cultural and historical relations between both countries, pointing out the necessity to enhance cooperation, especially in energy and engineering sectors.



He emphasized the significance of trade exchange and infrastructure growth in the energy sector, chiefly renewable energy. He mentioned the successful contributions of Iranian engineering to key projects in Tajikistan, including the Sangtuda 2 and Rogun hydropower plants, as instances of productive collaboration that could act as replicas for additional aspects.



At the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Committee session, Aliabadi urged Iranian companies to invest in and broaden their involvement in Tajikistan's infrastructure and energy projects. He pledged that the Iranian government would support efforts to ease the export of engineering and technical services to Tajikistan.



He further emphasized the need to harness the capabilities of both countries to boost cooperation, highlighting that Tajikistan's rich water resources and vast potential offer unique opportunities for renewable energy development. He also mentioned that the involvement of Iranian companies could greatly enhance these capabilities.

