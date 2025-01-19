Qatar accelerates digital real estate registration services as part of national vision 2030

(MENAFN) The country's digital revolution is speeding up the electronic services for registration in Qatar.



The Ministry of Justice is essential to accomplishing Qatar's National Vision 2030, especially when it comes to digitizing government services and staying up to date with all that makes access easier for the general public. The features of the developed version of the SAK electronic services application and the digital transactions available were highlighted by Shaima Ahmed Yusuf Al Maliki, Head of the Real Estate Information Systems Department at the Real Estate Registration Department, Ministry of Justice, in a recent interview with Qatar TV.



One of the ways to access the Real Estate Registration and Documentation Affairs Sector's electronic services is through this official and main app. According to Al Maliki, it is a component of the Ministry of Justice's endeavors to expedite transaction processes for public services including document issuing and property registration.



