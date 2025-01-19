Masdar City and Social Distrikt launch The Hub by Social during The Festival at Masdar Park

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; 17 January 2025 – Masdar City, a leading hub for innovation and sustainability in Abu Dhabi, has partnered up with Social Distrikt, the UAE’s homegrown leader in non-traditional dining experiences, to launch The Hub by Social, a sustainable dining destination located in the heart of Masdar Park.

Spread across 32,200+ square feet, The Hub by Social combines Social Distrikt’s culinary expertise with Masdar City’s commitment to sustainability, further solidifying the city’s position as a global leader in environmentally responsible urban spaces.

The innovative space will be launched in conjunction with Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) and The Festival at Masdar City, key events on the city’s calendar. The Festival at Masdar City, running from 17-19 January from 4:00pm to 10:00pm daily in Masdar Park, is a free-to-attend public event. The Festival is an opportunity for UAE residents and visitors to spend a fun educational weekend at one of the world’s most sustainable cities. Attendees will be able to participate in several vibrant activities including sustainability-focused workshops, enjoy stage performances and shop at the retail market.

“The Hub by Social is a perfect addition to the vibrant community we are fostering at Masdar City," said Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive director of Sustainable Development at Masdar City. "This partnership with Social Distrikt enriches the lives of our residents and professionals by creating a unique space where people can connect as well as enjoy diverse culinary offerings, all within an environment that prioritises sustainability. The timing of the launch alongside The Festival adds to the excitement at our annual event, providing visitors with an exclusive opportunity to experience this latest addition to our community.”

The Hub by Social offers a vibrant community destination featuring a diverse array of cuisines, including Asian, Indian, Italian, American, Mexican, specialty desserts, and an all-day dining café. In addition to its culinary offerings, The Hub by Social integrates retail and lifestyle elements, enhancing its appeal as more than just a dining destination. Designed to be a year-round social gathering place, it invites residents and visitors to connect and enjoy a unique culinary and lifestyle experience within the UAE’s leading sustainable urban landscape. With The Hub by Social, we are merging the best of social and culinary experiences with sustainability at the core,” said Hassan Ballout, CEO and Founder of Social Distrikt. “The Hub by Social offers an unparalleled 'eatertainment' experience, combining exceptional dining with interactive and entertaining elements to create an immersive social destination. Our partnership with Masdar City allows us to introduce responsible dining practices while actively contributing to the UAE’s sustainability goals, creating a space where environmental responsibility is central to the experience.”

The Hub by Social also presents a comprehensive real estate solution for F&B businesses, ranging from startups to established brands. Developed by hospitality experts, it offers a unique opportunity to mitigate financial risks and lower initial investment costs compared to launching a standalone outlet. Benefits include increased brand exposure through integrated marketing, a guaranteed customer flow, and streamlined market entry with flexible agreements.

The Hub by Social will host a diverse calendar of events and entertainment, including art installations, themed nights, live music, open mic sessions, sports screenings, and kids' activities, ensuring a dynamic and engaging atmosphere. It also features coworking spaces, gaming zones, entertainment areas, and graffiti art, making it the ultimate destination for work, play, and connection. This community-centered approach aligns with The Hub by Social’s mission of redefining the traditional food hall experience.







