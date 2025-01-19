THE INAUGURAL DSF AUTO SEASON ROARS TO SUCCESS WITH A THRILLING FIRST-EVER EDITION

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 January 2025: The inaugural DSF Auto Season, held as part of Dubai Shopping Festival’s (DSF) 30th-anniversary celebrations, has concluded with resounding success, uniting the city in a dynamic celebration of automotive excellence and community spirit. Marking a new milestone in the city’s calendar of world-class events, the groundbreaking initiative brought the city to life from 1 to 12 January 2025 with 16 adrenaline-fueled activities, spectacular parades, and unique community pop-up events. The citywide celebration not only showcased cutting-edge innovations in the automotive world but also created unforgettable moments of connection and excitement for all who participated, setting a new benchmark for large-scale citywide events.



Organised by Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the scale and success of the event was testament to the success of public-private partnerships that are critical to Dubai’s economic strategy and its strong position as a global events hub. Government partners ensured seamless operational excellence, safety, and security, while private sector stakeholders provided platforms for immersive experiences and community engagement.



Iconic locations across the city such as Dubai Hills Mall, Mirdif City Centre, Dubai Autodrome, e& MOTB, and Dubai Festival City played host to awe-inspiring showcases and thrilling competitions. Meanwhile, citywide parades took centre stage, transforming Dubai’s streets into vibrant avenues through the likes of The Super Cars Parade, Dubai Ducati Ride 2025, 24H Dubai Parade 2025, Yalla Dubai, PowerDose Parade and Mirdif Motor Show Parade.



Adding a touch of culinary flair to the season, community meet-ups across a variety of cafés across the city provided a platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and collaboration among automotive enthusiasts, industry experts and newcomers. From iconic DSF destinations, such as The Uncommon x DSF at Al Marmoom, to beloved cafés and restaurants across the city, such as Bikers Café and Cars & Cookies, these unique gatherings fostered a vibrant sense of community, offering a relaxed atmosphere where participants could exchange ideas, share stories and build connections, further enhancing the inclusive and celebratory spirit of the DSF Auto Season.



The WEB3 Auction, a first-of-its-kind live bidding session as part of the DSF Auto Season, runs until 19 January from 7:45pm to 8:45pm at the e& MOTB stage in Dubai Design District (d3). Promising the ultimate fusion of innovation, luxury and community, this exclusive event offers visitors the rare opportunity to bid on a truly unique phygital (physical + digital) Automotive Art Car. More than just a stunning collector's piece, this car serves as the gateway to the world’s first Phygital Art Car Club membership, that unlocks an unparalleled access to a treasure trove of digital and physical assets, blending the prestige of luxury automobiles with groundbreaking digital innovations. The art on the car is by international award-winning phygital artist VESA, the curator of the project, who is also selling an early crypto artwork from 2017 titled 'Soldier of Fortune.’ Visitors can also bid on a number of artworks from Robin Hoodd and a one-of-a-kind piece from the ArtCar team. Online bidding is live on the Dubai Art Car Auction website.



Commenting on the unique offerings of the WEB3 Auction, Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO of AI at Dubai Economy and Tourism Department (DET) said: “We are proud to be hosting the groundbreaking WEB3 Auction as part of the inaugural DSF Auto Season, bringing a first-of-its-kind event where blockchain technology seamlessly merges with physical automotive artistry. Our vision was to create an extraordinary platform that redefines luxury and innovation, offering collectors and enthusiasts the chance to acquire a truly one-of-a-kind vehicle. This exclusive event transcends traditional auctions, enabling visitors to bid not only on rare, iconic cars but also on limited-edition phygital automotive NFTs. This auction will launch a new type of asset that offers owners the opportunity to stand out—both on the road and in the digital world. By curating this unique convergence of the physical and digital realms, we are delivering an unparalleled ownership experience that underscores Dubai’s position as a global hub of innovation.”



Dubai Shopping Festival was supported by Key Partners Dubai Islamic Bank and VISA, and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.







