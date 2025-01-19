DSF CONCLUDES EPIC 30TH ANNIVERSARY WITH DUBAI’S BIGGEST-EVER CITYWIDE CELEBRATION

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 January 2025: Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) has wrapped up its monumental 30th edition with the city’s biggest, uniquely memorable, and out-of-this-world celebration ever. The most extraordinary season ever of the iconic annual festival welcomed millions of residents and visitors across 38 action-packed days brimming with non-stop, day-in-day-out, fun-filled moments, for everyone, everyday, in every corner of the city. From 6 December to 12 January, DSF’s incredible programme featured over 125 events and experiences across more than 60 citywide venues, 619 exhilarating A-list concerts and entertainment shows, 25 adrenaline-fueled motor and sporting thrills, over 76 curated gastronomy experiences, 51 free daily fireworks spanning a collective 150 minutes, 60 twice-daily drone shows by more than 1,000 drones running for a cumulative 1,180 minutes, 285 minutes of brand-new DSF-themed IMAGINE shows, over 295 incredible raffles and retail promotions worth an astounding AED 50 million that were awarded to 1,115 winners, exclusive savings at more than 3,500 outlets and over 850 brands spanning over 100 participating malls, and all-round iconic and out-of-this-world citywide experiences.



Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSF celebrated a milestone like no other this season, bringing together the entire emirate like never before to celebrate 30 years of unmatched excellence, innovation, and success. Continuing to evolve, this year’s highly successful DSF edition stood out by bringing together a mix of not-to-be-missed, brand-new experiences and returning festival favourites with an elevated 30th-anniversary layer of excitement.



Commenting on the highly successful 30th edition of DSF, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE) said: “This edition of DSF marked a milestone like no other, celebrating 30 years of welcoming the world to experience the very best that Dubai has to offer. Established as one of the first citywide shopping festivals globally, DSF stands as a testament to the visionary leadership of Dubai and its bold ambition to transform the emirate into a modern, global destination. This is made possible by the extraordinary partnership between the public and private sectors and the continued support of our stakeholders and strategic partners. We are proud to recognise that this iconic anniversary delivered its biggest and most memorable edition yet, creating unforgettable experiences for residents and visitors alike. As DSF continues to evolve, we remain committed to building on this remarkable legacy, ensuring it remains one of the world’s leading festivals.”



The visual experiences during this DSF season were bigger, bolder, and more breathtaking than ever before. One of the season’s standout highlights were 60 twice-daily spectacular drone shows presented by Emarat for a cumulative 1,180 minutes, featuring an astounding 1,000 drones, in addition to the first-ever firework-drones display in DSF history that combined cutting-edge drone technology with pyrotechnics, 150 central drone units, 100 waterfall effects, thrilling skydiving stunts, and dazzling fireworks. Spectators were also treated to 51 free-to-watch nightly fireworks spanning a collective 150 minutes at Dubai Festival City Mall, presented by Al Zarooni Group, and stunning weekend fireworks at Hatta. The excitement continued with an all new and enhanced edition of the mesmerising Dubai Lights installations, spread across seven iconic locations citywide.



Brand new to DSF this season were the first-ever editions of a series of standout exclusive experiences that added fresh dimensions to the festival. DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, sponsored by talabat, captivated visitors with free-to-attend concerts from A-list Arab artists such as Ahmed Saad, Diana Haddad, Yara, Mahmoud El Esseily, as well as thrilling family-friendly activities, on-trend dining pop-ups, live X Factor shows with celebrity judges Ragheb Alama, Rahma Riad, and Fayez Alsaeed, specially curated DSF-themed IMAGINE shows, and free daily fireworks. Meanwhile DSF’s all-new dedicated nature experience Hatta x DSF welcomed more than 99,000 adventure seekers to enjoy the great outdoors in a stunning mountain setting, and The Uncommon x DSF offered a serene desert escape brought to life with curated outdoor experiences. The inaugural DSF Auto Season thrilled automotive enthusiasts with its exciting showcase of 16 citywide events, 2,000 vehicles, as well as citywide parades and community pop-ups.



The highly anticipated returning festival favourites like CanteenX and e& MOTB brought back their distinctive charm for jam-packed and enhanced editions this DSF, proving incredibly popular yet again with more than 250,000 combined visitors across both destinations. CanteenX delighted food enthusiasts with 24 on-trend local food brands, unique retail moments, and captivating entertainment. Meanwhile, e& MOTB, in partnership with e&, AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emarat, and talabat, showcased the latest urban trends, street culture, and fashion with 25 brand-new dining concepts and over 50 brand-new retail vendors featuring over 100 exclusive products, making it a hotspot for those seeking cutting-edge experiences and unique retail moments. These destinations provided an incredibly successful springboard for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), recording the highest-ever SME participation with more than 200 vendors across all flagship DSF experiences, reaffirming the festival’s commitment to fostering local talent and driving the growth of Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.



Across the wider city, the iconic 30th edition of DSF brought together one of the most diverse and dynamic line-ups of artists to ever perform in its 30-year history, with a total of 619 exhilarating A-list concerts and entertainment shows across the city by show-stopping performers like Ricky Martin, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Georges Wassouf, Kadim Al Sahir, Coke Studio Live, Sherine Abdel Wahab, Hany Shaker, Asha Boshle, Sonu Nigam, DJ Snake, Najwa Karam, Majid Al Muhandis, and Assala, amongst others; as well as incredibly popular festivals like Sole DXB. New Year’s Eve saw legendary global musician Lionel Richie light up the night, along with international DJs and celebrations at Burj Park, Global Village and more. The Festive season kept the city lit with wonderlands at Madinat Jumeirah, Expo City, and citywide family-friendly shows like Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas and more.



Shopping during DSF reached unprecedented levels, with incredible sales, discounts, and promotions running throughout the 38-day festival as part of the exclusive DSF Sale Season. Hundreds and thousands of shoppers flocked to their favourite citywide malls to bag unbeatable bargains at more than 3,500 outlets and over 850 brands spanning over 100 participating malls, with the 12-Hour Sale, DSF Daily Surprises, and many exclusive offers that offered up to 90 per cent discounts. To make the shopping experience even more exciting and enjoyable for the whole family, Dubai’s shopping malls and districts hosted over 295 incredible raffles and retail promotions worth an astounding AED 50 million that were awarded to 1,115 winners. Extraordinary rewards this season included 23 brand-new cars, AED 21 million in cash, AED 1.5 million worth of glittering gold, and 80 million worth of loyalty points.



Dubai Shopping Festival was supported by Key Partner VISA Dubai Islamic Bank and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.





MENAFN19012025007640016455ID1109105251