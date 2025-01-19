KROHNE Middle East & Africa Partners with SABIC to Unveil the Latest CalSys AMADAS Platform at SABIC CONFEX 2025

(MENAFN- KROHNE ) Saudi Arabia – 17 January, 2025



KROHNE Middle East and Africa, a leader in industrial measurement technology and digital solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with SABIC at the upcoming SABIC CONFEX 2025. The event will serve as the ideal platform to showcase the latest iteration of CalSys AMADAS, KROHNE’s advanced software solution for calibration, asset management, and data analytics.



The latest version of CalSys AMADAS builds on KROHNE’s commitment to empowering industries with precise measurement technology and innovative digital tools. Designed to optimize calibration workflows and asset management, the platform also leverages advanced data analytics to drive operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and enhance decision-making in the chemical, petrochemical, and broader industrial sectors.

Leading the global conversation on digital transformation and calibration technology, Ralf Haut, KROHNE’s Global Product Expert, will provide insights into the development and applications of CalSys AMADAS. Ralf’s expertise underpins KROHNE’s reputation as a global innovator in digital solutions for critical measurement processes.



Further strengthening its commitment to the region, KROHNE has expanded its Saudi Arabia team to better support local industries and provide tailored solutions for SABIC and other key partners.



Jay Gadhavi, General Manager of KROHNE Middle East & Africa, emphasised the importance of digital transformation and analytics in driving efficiencies across industries:



"Digital transformation is no longer a choice but a necessity. At KROHNE, we’re empowering industries with tools like CalSys AMADAS to harness data, streamline operations, and achieve greater precision. Our close working relationship with SABIC exemplifies our shared commitment to leveraging innovation to unlock efficiencies and create a sustainable future."



SABIC CONFEX 2025 will take place in Jubail Industrial City, Saudi Arabia, from January 26–30, 2025, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from across the region and wider globe. Visitors to the KROHNE booth will have the opportunity to interact with the new CalSys AMADAS platform through live demonstration and learn how it can be customized to meet their specific operational needs.



For more information on KROHNE’s solutions and participation at SABIC CONFEX 2025, please visit our website or contact our local office.





ABOUT KROHNE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA



The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.



KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is proud to be AHK’s (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner, a member of the United Nations Global Compact UAE chapter and a member of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified. Delivering customer service excellence and expertise in the Middle East and Africa for over two decades, the Dubai office moved in 2024 to Expo City Dubai, a smart city area of sustainable innovation as designated by the Dubai leadership.



KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly-engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.

Visit for more information.





MENAFN19012025006299013658ID1109105248