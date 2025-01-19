Breakbulk Middle East Returns to Dubai with Record-Breaking Momentum

(MENAFN- SeaScope ) DUBAI, UAE – 14th January 2025 – Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Breakbulk Middle East will return to the Dubai World Trade Centre on 10-11 February 2025 to deliver its most impactful edition yet. Registration is now open, and all indications point to a record-breaking event for the only trade show in the region dedicated to the project cargo and breakbulk industry.

“Breakbulk Middle East has consistently demonstrated its ability to unite industry professionals, foster collaboration, and promote innovative solutions for the supply chain,” said H.E Eng. Hassan Mohamed Juma Al Mansouri, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. “As we address challenges such as climate change and trade efficiency, the UAE remains committed to supporting platforms like this that facilitate meaningful dialogue and drive progress in international trade and prosperity.”

Building on the success of 2024, where the event welcomed over 7,000 attendees, Breakbulk Middle East 2025 is expected to draw more than 7,500 visitors. Registration is already pacing well ahead of last year, showing a double-digit increase in early sign-ups.

Enabling sustainable progress

“Infrastructure development, investments in renewable energy projects, and a growing focus on local manufacturing are creating new opportunities for breakbulk in the region," said Shahab Al Jassmi, SVP Ports & Terminals Commercial at DP World GCC, host port for Breakbulk Middle East. “As a leading provider of end-to-end logistics solutions, we are growing our investment in technology and infrastructure to cater to these growing demands, and are proud to support this platform, which continues to attract the world’s leading stakeholders in the sector.”



The event continues to expand in scale and influence, with 175 companies already confirmed for exhibition space, surpassing 2024’s total of 157 exhibitors. The show floor has been expanded to meet this growing demand after an unprecedented 101% rebooking rate during the 2024 event. Breakbulk Middle East also achieved a milestone by hosting representatives from more countries than any other Breakbulk event worldwide.

“The remarkable growth of this event is a testament to the industry’s collaborative spirit,” said Mohammad Jaber, COO DSV Abu Dhabi, MD Air & Sea, DSV. “At Breakbulk Middle East, we go beyond discussing challenges to working together to create practical solutions, ensuring the industry adapts to changes and continues to thrive. As the sponsor of Breakbulk Studios, DSV is proud to ensure these important conversations reach a global audience.”

New Features for 2025

Breakbulk Middle East 2025 will introduce several new programs and expanded offerings designed to enhance the attendee experience. These include a free-to-attend AI Seminar, providing a practical and balanced exploration of AI’s potential and challenges within the breakbulk and project cargo sectors; an expanded Women in Breakbulk Program, featuring a luncheon, keynote, industry panel, and structured networking opportunities to support and elevate women in the industry; and two professional workshops focused on chartering and heavy-lift operations for land and sea transport. Additionally, popular mainstays will return, including the golf tournament sponsored by host port DP World, a rooftop networking reception, and the Breakbulk BUSINESSrun, all offering valuable networking opportunities beyond the exhibition floor.

Main Stage Agenda Released

The 2025 Main Stage agenda will tackle the most pressing topics for industry professionals over two days, including regional project outlooks to identify opportunities for new business, strategies for mitigating risk in an environment of enforced chaos, building a new definition of green energy, exploring the evolving dynamics of shipper-supplier collaboration and what it takes to win business from EPCs, and a double session on the fleet outlook, covering capacity, new builds, economic trends, and regulatory challenges.



“Breakbulk Middle East’s Main Stage discussions focus on critical issues facing the project cargo sector,” said Arnoud Dekkers, Head of Business Development, DHL Industrial Projects Middle East & Africa. “As the Main Stage sponsor, DHL is committed to facilitating these important conversations, driving innovation, and ensuring the sector is well-prepared for the challenges ahead.”

“Breakbulk Middle East is where the global project cargo community comes together to network, learn and explore new business opportunities,” added Ben Blamire, Event Director for Breakbulk Middle East. “With robust programming and an unparalleled international presence, this year’s event will be a powerful driver for growth and innovation across all sectors.”





