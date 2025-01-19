(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Ajman, United Arab Emirates, January 16, 2025

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development has been awarded a "5-star" rating for its website under the Global Star Rating System for Services. This recognition highlights its continuous efforts to deliver high-quality services. The department has also won the Excellence Award under Al "Wasmi" category as part of the Ajman Excellence Program Awards, which honors entities that implement proactive initiatives and innovative projects.



The Global Star Rating System aims to enhance the efficiency of government services in alignment with international standards, improve governmental performance, meet customer needs with professionalism, and elevate the quality of life by streamlining government procedures and reducing the time and effort required by individuals to access services.



The receipt of Al "Wasmi" category of the Ajman Excellence Program reflects its commitment to launching proactive initiatives that promote Emirati culture and advance the tourism sector. These initiatives include the "Sincerely Emirarti" program, which encompasses innovative initiatives such as "Tourism Experiences," "Holiday Homes," "Infinite Talents," and "Training Hotel Chefs on Emirati Cuisine."



H.E. Mahmood Khaleel AlHahsmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, stated: "We are honored to receive this prestigious rating, which reflects the unwavering support of our wise leadership and their commitment to enhancing the quality of government services to exceed customer expectations."



He added that this achievement aligns with the UAE’s national agenda and government strategy to elevate performance standards and position the UAE as a leader in adopting best practices in government services, especially in the tourism sector. The department has developed a comprehensive plan to qualify its service channels and staff under the UAE Program for Distinguished Government Services, alongside implementing numerous initiatives aimed at improving service quality.



H.E also emphasized that the award under Al "Wasmi" category of the Ajman Excellence Program underscores the department’s dedication to launching proactive initiatives that contribute to the development of the tourism sector. This aligns with the government’s vision to foster a culture of innovation in service delivery and achieve comprehensive development goals in the Emirate of Ajman.



The Ajman Excellence Program aims to strengthen the capabilities of government entities and encourage them to adopt proactive mechanisms to address future challenges. It also seeks to enhance government services to meet the highest global standards. The program focuses on fostering innovation and flexibility to improve service efficiency, aligning with the leadership's vision of positioning the UAE as a global model for outstanding government services and enhancing quality of life.





