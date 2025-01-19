Mazur Guides Aafoor To H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Rifle Glory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Al Jeryan Stud's Aafoor triumphed in a thrilling battle clinching the prestigious H E Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Rifle title at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

Jockey Szczepan Mazur celebrated an“amazing day” as the four-year-old colt Aafoor surged past his rivals in the final strides, securing a half-length victory over Haunted Dream.

Trained by M H K Al Attiyah, Aafoor saved his best for last outpacing the favourites to claim the win.

The victory marked a crowning moment with H E Sheikh Hamad bin Joaan Al Thani presenting the coveted Rifle, and Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) Chairman Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi also in attendance.



H E Sheikh Hamad bin Joaan Al Thani crowned the connections of Abbes after their win in the H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy for Purebred Arabians (Gr3 PA). PICS: Juhaim/QREC

The exciting 2200m Thoroughbred race capped a busy H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani Rifle Day, which saw Al Jeryan Stud claim three victories and Mazur complete a remarkable quadruple.

“It's a great day. I've won with my all-time favourite, Aafoor. We had a successful season last year, but today is the biggest one,” Mazur told reporters after his feature race triumph.

“Now the H H the Amir Sword Festival is the next big event. I will see, we have many options and we will decide.”

Mazur kicked off his remarkable day with a dominant 8-and-a-half-length win aboard Al Jeryan Stud's AJS Agadir in the Local Purebred Arabian Novice Cup.

The Polish jockey then rode Hamad Al Jehani-trained Phoebus to victory in the H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy for 3YO Thoroughbreds, securing a one-length win in the 1500m race.



QREC Chairman Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi honoured the connections of Lippo De Carrere.

Mazur continued his success by partnering with the in-form Al Buraq, owned by Al Jeryan Stud, to claim the H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy for Local Thoroughbreds. The M H K Al Attiyah-trained seven-year-old won the 1750m race by a narrow quarter-length, with Mazur delivering another impeccably timed ride.

Meanwhile, Wathnan Racing and trainer Alban de Mieulle enjoyed a standout day, bagging four titles, including victories in two major races.

One of their star runners, Abbes, claimed his third straight H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy for Purebred Arabians (Gr3 PA) after edging out stablemate Raed by a short head.

H E Sheikh Hamad presented trophies to the winners.

The victory also marked a quick double for jockey James Doyle, who had earlier steered Wathnan Racing's Lippo De Carrere, trained by De Mieulle, to victory in the 1750m H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy for Purebred Arabians.



James Doyle guides Abbes to victory.

In another highlight, Wathnan Racing's RB Mary Lylah, trained by De Mieulle, cruised to a post-to-finish win in the 1750m H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy for Purebred Arabians with Maxime Guyon aboard.

The victory came after Ballymount Boy, also trained by De Mieulle, secured a thrilling debut win in Qatar, taking the 1200m H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy for Thoroughbred Open Sprint by a short head over Taxiwala.



Al Jeryan Stud's Aafoor races under Szczepan Mazur to bag top honours.

The H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy for Thoroughbred Open Race saw General Panic claim the top spot with Tomas Lukasek in the saddle, while the day's action began with Alberto Sanna riding Deauville to victory in the Local Purebred Arabian Premium Maiden Cup.

H E Sheikh Hamad also presented the trophies to the winners of the traditional Al Sabiq races.

The top four riders were Hamad Meshlesh Al Khayareen on Malzoom, Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Hajri on Burkan Al Zaeem, Rashid Mohamed Abdulla on AJS Saddam, and Abdulla Hezam Al Saaq Al Marri on Nasser Al Meydan.