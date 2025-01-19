Russians Strike Nikopol District With Heavy Artillery, MLRS, Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, the Russian forces launched four on Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram , as per Ukrinform.

"At night, Russians struck Nikopol district four times. They used heavy artillery, the Grad MLRS, and a kamikaze drone. The enemy directed these attacks at the district center and Marganets community," he wrote.

In Nikopol, an industrial facility and an administrative building were damaged. The assessment of the attacked areas is ongoing.

There were no casualties.

It is also noted that around midnight, the enemy's UAV was destroyed in the region.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Saturday, the Russian forces attacked communities in Nikopol district nearly twenty times. A municipal enterprise, a religious institution, and solar panels were damaged.