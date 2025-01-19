Hamas states ‘The occupation failed to achieve its aggressive goals’

(MENAFN) The Palestinian group Hamas declared on Saturday that Israel has not succeed to reach its aims in its genocidal conflict on the Gaza Strip.



In a statement after the Israeli government's acceptance of the Gaza ceasefire and seizures exchange arrangement, Hamas stated: "The failed to achieve its aggressive goals and succeeded only in committing war crimes that shame humanity."



The group stressed that “the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation (by Palestinian factions on Oct. 7, 2023) demonstrated the unity between Palestinians and their resistance and broke the arrogance of the enemy.”



"We forced the occupation to stop its aggression against our people and withdraw despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to prolong the war and commit further massacres," it also said.



"The crimes committed by enemy leaders and soldiers will be prosecuted, no matter how long it takes,” promised Hamas.



The group also underlined that its “duty now is to immediately begin providing relief, sheltering our people, healing their wounds, bringing back displaced families, and rebuilding.”



