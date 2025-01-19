Yemen's military targets Israel's Ministry of War in Tel Aviv with ballistic missile

(MENAFN) Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the representative for Yemen's armed forces, declared that Yemen's military successfully targeted Israel's of War in Tel Aviv with a ballistic missile.



In a statement released on Saturday, Brigadier General Saree explained that the missile forces of the Yemeni armed forces, with the help of Allah, carried out a highly accurate military operation against Israel's Ministry of War, located in the occupied region of Jaffa (Tel Aviv), using a "Zulfiqar" type ballistic missile. He further mentioned that the missile reached its target with precision, and Israel's interception systems failed prevent it, as reported by Yemen's Al-Masirah TV network.



Brigadier General Saree emphasized that the Yemeni armed forces are fully committed to supporting the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, especially in the face of any military escalation or aggression from Israel during the implementation of the ceasefire agreement. He reaffirmed that Yemen will continue to stand by Palestine in its fight in the face of occupation and oppression.



Since Israel's genocidal campaign in Gaza started, Yemen's armed forces have taken a firm stance in supporting Palestinian resistance. They have targeted Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and have launched several missile and drone attacks on Israeli-occupied territories, especially focusing on Tel Aviv. The Yemeni forces have vowed to continue these operations for as long as Israel continues its assault on Gaza.

