Tawasol Forum begins in Istanbul to amplify Palestinian narrative

(MENAFN) The Palestinian International and Communication Forum, Tawasol, kicked off in Istanbul on Saturday, aiming to strengthen the Palestinian narrative through both traditional and digital media.



At the opening ceremony, Tawasol Secretary General Ahmed Al Sheikh highlighted the ongoing struggles faced by Palestinians and underscored the importance of accurately portraying their fight.



He spoke about the severe hardships endured by Palestinians, such as food scarcity, harsh winter conditions, and decades of oppression, calling their suffering "Israeli genocide."



Despite these challenges, Al Sheikh praised the resilience of the Palestinian people in their defense of their rights.



"We must support the Palestinian cause through both traditional and digital media. This is crucial in this new era," he stated, pledging continued efforts to promote an authentic Palestinian narrative.



The two-day event, themed "The Palestinian Narrative: A New Era," aims to encourage collaboration between Arab and international media outlets to bolster support for the Palestinian cause.

