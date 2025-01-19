Irish ‘Leprechaun’ Michael Pender Speeds to Victory in the CSI4*-W K.AR Sport Horses 1.40m Costume Class

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) For immediate release:



World-Class Performances Highlight Day Two of the Al Shira’aa Horse Show



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 18 January 2025 – Day three of Al Shira’aa Show Week Two delivered an extraordinary blend of competition and creativity, headlined by the highly anticipated CSI4*-W K.AR Horses 1.40m Costume Class. Riders captivated the audience with their speed and imagination, donning spectacular costumes, from Darth Vader to Winnie the Pooh and everything in between.



Ireland’s Michael Pender dazzled in the K.AR Costume Class, winning the crowd and the competition with a lightning-fast time of 71.69 seconds on HHS Fortune, dressed as a Leprechaun. Constant van Paesschen, as Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, riding Mixcoac LS La Silla, sped into second place in 72.14 seconds. The third spot went to a zombified Shady Ghrayeb from Syria, riding Caberbet du Mars clear in 73.70 seconds. Special mention goes to the best-dressed winners, Nina Barbour, in her Seaworld-inspired outfit and Mohammed Ghanem Al Hajri, who rode into the area in traditional Arabic costume accompanied by a falcon.



Commenting on the day’s events, a K.AR Sports Horses representative said, “We are proud to be part of this grand event organised by the Al Shira’aa team here in Abu Dhabi. It’s an honour to be here at this world-class show and see equestrian sports take centre stage in the United Arab Emirates. We look forward to working with the Al Shir’aa team again in the future.”



Earlier in the day, the action began with the CSI2* 1.25m Accumulator Presented by Flanders Embryo Auction. Syrian rider Mohammed Fadi Al Zabibi clinched victory with a perfect score of 65 points in 51.87 seconds aboard Miss Dita WS. Helen Marie Waller and her own Be Kalvara jumped into second place on 65 points in 52.56 seconds. Rounding up the top three, American rider Talya Mounajed stopped the clock at 52.78 seconds, also with 65 points.



The intensity ramped up in the afternoon with the CSI2* Grand Prix 1.45m Jump-Off presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, which saw 44 starters. Nadia Abdul Aziz Taryam emerged victorious after a nail-biting two-horse jump-off, finishing clear in 41.92 seconds riding Gabrielle Sol’heure. Second to go, Shane Breen jumped in a faster time of 40.54 seconds, but an unfortunate pole down meant the Irishman had to settle for second place. Morocco’s Abdelkebir Ouaddar finished third in a time of 82.55 seconds.



The Al Shira’aa Show concludes tomorrow, 19 January 2025, with the eagerly awaited CSI4*-W World Cup Grand Prix Presented by Longines.



- Ends -





Photo Caption: Michael Pender, winner of the CSI4*-W K.AR Sport Horses Costume Class

Credit: Helen Cruden





MENAFN19012025007507016218ID1109104966