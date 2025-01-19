Astrology Predicts Surprising Start to Donald Trump's 2025 Presidency.

(MENAFN- PowerFortunes) The astrologers at PowerFortuneshave analysed the horoscope chart for the January 20, 2025, U.S. Presidential Inauguration, unveiling surprising predictions for Donald Trump’s second term. Key insights from the analysis include:

A Relatively Smooth Transition: The initial change of climate may be less abrupt than political experts anticipated.

Early Challenges: The new administration is expected to prioritise reformist policies, but these changes may struggle to deliver immediate success.

Less Erratic than Anticipated: Due to the influence of Mars and the Sun, there will be provocative and erratic policies, but these may emerge in ways analysts don’t expect.

Personal and Professional Controversies: There may be a resurfacing of old personal allegations or new troubles relating to female political opponents.

Foreign Policy Wins: Trump’s foreign policy may prove to be one of his successes.

Economic Concerns: Wasteful expenses may increase internal debt.



The analysis also explains why the inauguration horoscope was used for predictions instead of Trump’s own birth chart.



Proven Accuracy in Astrological Forecasting

PowerFortuneshad published a similar analysis of Kamala Harris’s horoscope back in July 2024. This had accurately predicted the result of the US elections, at a time when many other astrologers had foreseen a very different outcome.



Simplified Astrology

The astrological assessment has been written in a simple manner and will allow those who are not conversant with astrology, to follow the reasoning applied. The final analysis also includes suitable astrological remedies for Donald Trump, based on the planetary influences prevailing at the time of his inauguration.



The complete write up is available at the ‘Topic & Opinions’ section of the PowerFortunes website.



