Police From Other States, Over 8,000 National Guardsmen Deployed For Trump's Inauguration

Preparations for the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, are underway in Washington, D.C. The city center is being divided into sectors, fences line the main streets, and additional forces from other states, along with National Guard troops, are being deployed.

According to a Ukrinform correspondent, the preparations are in full swing.

President-elect Donald arrived in Washington on Saturday from his private residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, accompanied by his family.

With just two days left before the main inauguration events, final preparations are being made. The Department of Homeland Security has released a map of the capital highlighting road closures, vehicle inspection zones, closed metro stations, and restricted perimeters.

Around the U.S. Capitol complex, reinforced law enforcement patrols are on duty. Police departments from other states, including Philadelphia and New York, have been called in to assist.

To bolster security and maintain order during the inauguration, 8,000 National Guard troops from about 40 states have been deployed to Washington. According to the Joint Information Center for the 60th Presidential Inauguration, the troops will manage crowd control, staff checkpoints, direct traffic, and respond to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats, as well as potential civil unrest. They will also perform support operations.

The first event of the inaugural program, a celebratory dinner and fireworks display, was held Saturday evening at Trump National Golf Club near Washington.

On Sunday, a Victory Rally is scheduled at a city stadium, where Trump is expected to deliver a speech.

The main inauguration events will take place on Monday. However, due to an approaching Arctic cyclone on the U.S. East Coast, snow and temperatures as low as -12°C are forecasted in Washington. As a result, the official swearing-in ceremonies for the Vice President and President, along with other events, have been moved indoors to the U.S. Capitol building.

As reported by Ukrinform, the new administration, led by the 47th President Donald Trump, will officially assume office on January 20, Inauguration Day.