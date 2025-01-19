عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cargo Throughput Of China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Ranks Top Globally In 2024

Cargo Throughput Of China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Ranks Top Globally In 2024


1/19/2025 12:18:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ningbo-Zhoushan port in the eastern province of Zhejiang saw its cargo throughput exceed 1.37 billion tonnes in 2024, ranking first globally for the 16th consecutive year, according to the port, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The port's container throughput hit 39.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last year, up 11 percent year on year, marking the highest increase in nearly seven years.

Ningbo-Zhoushan Port has more than 300 container routes, including over 250 international routes, connecting over 600 ports in more than 200 countries and regions.

The port also offers sea-rail intermodal transportation service, connecting 67 prefecture-level regions nationwide and handling over 1.8 million TEUs in 2024.

MENAFN19012025000195011045ID1109104897


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search