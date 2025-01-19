Cargo Throughput Of China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Ranks Top Globally In 2024
1/19/2025 12:18:58 AM
The Ningbo-Zhoushan port in the eastern province of Zhejiang saw
its cargo throughput exceed 1.37 billion tonnes in 2024, ranking
first globally for the 16th consecutive year, according to the
port, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
The port's container throughput hit 39.3 million twenty-foot
equivalent units (TEUs) last year, up 11 percent year on year,
marking the highest increase in nearly seven years.
Ningbo-Zhoushan Port has more than 300 container routes,
including over 250 international routes, connecting over 600 ports
in more than 200 countries and regions.
The port also offers sea-rail intermodal transportation service,
connecting 67 prefecture-level regions nationwide and handling over
1.8 million TEUs in 2024.
