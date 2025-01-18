Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says No Ceasefire Until Hostage Names Provided

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, hours before a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is scheduled to take effect, stated that the agreement might face delays due to Hamas failing to provide a list of hostages slated for release.

“We will not move forward with the outline until we receive a list of the hostages to be freed, as agreed,” Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office, as reported by The Times of Israel.“Israel will not tolerate violations of the agreement. The sole responsibility lies with Hamas.”

According to the agreement, Hamas is required to provide the names of hostages at least 24 hours before their release , initially scheduled for 4 p.m. local time. However, Netanyahu indicated that this crucial step had yet to occur, potentially stalling the ceasefire .

Netanyahu: Israel reserves right to resume Gaza conflict, with US support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Saturday that Israel retains the right to resume military action in Gaza with the support of the United States, while vowing to bring all hostages held in the Palestinian territory back home.

Netanyahu stated that Israel retains the right to resume military operations in Gaza, should the need arise, with the backing of the United States. His remarks came just a day before a ceasefire is set to take effect between Israel and Hamas.

In a televised address, Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel 's commitment to bringing home all hostages held by Hamas.

"We reserve the right to resume the war if necessary, with American support," Netanyahu said in a televised statement, a day before a ceasefire is set to take effect.