Russian Troops Attack Kharkiv, Chuhuiv Districts

The Russian military attacked the Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts, the consequences of the shelling are being established.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

“Enemy were recorded in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts. Specialized services have arrived at the scene,” he said in a statement.

Air alert is currently in effect in the region. Residents are urged to stay in shelters.

“As a result of an enemy strike, a fire broke out in a two-story building in the Vysochenska community of Kharkiv district. At the moment, there are no casualties,” added Syniehubov.

Russians attackwith drones, casualties reported

As reported, Kupiansk community suffered destruction as a result of yesterday's hostile shelling