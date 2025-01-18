US Allocates USD 117 Million Worth Of Aid For Lebanon -- State Department
Date
1/18/2025 3:06:21 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The United States has earmarked USD 117 million worth of military ordnance for the Lebanese armed forces and the internal security troops, the State Department said on Saturday.
The aid is intended to back up the Lebanese forces to re-assert the national Sovereignty throughout the country and implement the UN resolution 1701 in full, it said in a statement.
This resolution is the sole applicable framework to secure sustainable security for the Lebanese and the Israelis, it said.
The State Department also said that it had organized a virtual meeting for donors last Thursday to discuss Lebanon's security needs for full cessation of acts of war with Israel. It also affirmed Washington's commitment to pursue acts with partners and allies and ensure that Lebanon gets the needed support. (end)
am
MENAFN18012025000071011013ID1109104394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.