US Allocates USD 117 Million Worth Of Aid For Lebanon -- State Department

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The United States has earmarked USD 117 million worth of military ordnance for the Lebanese and the internal security troops, the State Department said on Saturday.

The aid is intended to back up the Lebanese forces to re-assert the national throughout the country and implement the UN 1701 in full, it said in a statement.

This resolution is the sole applicable framework to secure sustainable security for the Lebanese and the Israelis, it said.

The State Department also said that it had organized a virtual meeting for donors last Thursday to discuss Lebanon's security needs for full cessation of acts of war with Israel. It also affirmed Washington's commitment to pursue acts with partners and allies and ensure that Lebanon gets the needed support. (end)

