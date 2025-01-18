West Bank Isolation Deepens As Israeli Occupation Heightens Closures

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) West - Israeli forces have escalated military measures across the West Bank, implementing widespread road closures in various governorates, according to reports on Saturday. This comes despite an ongoing truce in Gaza.

Early on Saturday morning, Israeli forces installed new metal gates in several areas and placed concrete blocks at the entrances to Palestinian towns and villages.

The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported that since the start of the conflict, Israeli forces have closed the entrances to Palestinian cities and villages with hundreds of metal barriers and concrete blocks, with the number of these barriers increasing daily.

The commission further noted that Israeli forces have established more than 800 fixed military checkpoints, in addition to spontaneous roadblocks. These barriers include stone and earthen mounds. Furthermore, approximately 150 military metal gates have been installed to seal off Palestinian residential areas, effectively trapping residents behind the barriers and severely restricting their movement.

These closures have resulted in the isolation of Palestinian villages and cities, with Israeli forces grouping villages together and closing all surrounding roads. These actions have turned communities into enclaves surrounded by settlements or settlement roads that Palestinians are prohibited from using.

In certain areas, Israeli forces open roads for limited periods, typically between 8am and 3pm or 7pm, before re-closing them. This practice exacerbates the difficulties experienced by Palestinians. Additionally, the security checks and inspections at the checkpoints lead to severe traffic congestion.