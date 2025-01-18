Mass Communication Studies Forum Meets DSEK Demand Introduction Of Subject At +2 Level

Under the banner of All Jammu and Kashmir Mass Communication Studies Forum (JKMCSF), the delegation placed a strong opinion before the Director in favour of Mass Communication subject, citing the tremendous career opportunities in the field of Mass Communication.

The delegation also made a gentle reminder regarding the proposal created in the department around seven years ago for the introduction of additional subjects at the senior secondary level in Jammu and Kashmir, wherein, Mass Communication was one among the nine new which were to be introduced at the +2 level.

The Director gave the patient hearing to the demands of delegation and assured that the demand will be looked into and appropriate action will be taken in this matter.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now