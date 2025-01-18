Bounce Unveils World's Fastest-Charging Electric Scooter At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 17 January 2025: Bounce Infinity, India\'s pioneering made-in-India electric scooter brand, has partnered with Clean Electric, a leader in advanced battery innovation. Together, they have unveiled a revolutionary new model featuring advanced LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries at the Bharat Mobility Global 2025. Designed to redefine urban mobility, this cutting-edge scooter emphasises speed, convenience, durability, and sustainability, setting a new benchmark in electric mobility.



The scooter offers two variants: a 2 kWh battery for an 80 km range and a 4 kWh battery for a 160 km range. This dual configuration includes one portable battery and another integrated under the floorboard, providing flexibility and extended range.



Commenting on the launch, Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO and Co-founder of Bounce Infinity said, \"We are thrilled to introduce our new electric scooter, powered by cutting-edge LFP battery technology. With our fast-charging capabilities, longer-lasting battery life, and the ability to charge at any plug point, we are making electric vehicles more accessible and convenient for everyday use,\" said Mr. Vivek, CEO of Bounce Electric. \"Our collaboration with Clean Electric has been instrumental in bringing these practical solutions to Indian consumers. We\'re excited to be at the forefront of this new era in electric mobility.\"



\"Bounce has consistently been a thought leader in adopting innovative mobility solutions to enhance the EV ownership experience for their consumers. With the footboard structural battery pack and boot-compatible rapid charge battery, we aim to democratise 15-minute rapid charging using standardised Type 6 public charging infrastructure. We are thrilled to bring this solution to life across Indian cities,\" said Akash Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Clean Electric.



The advanced LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries in the new Bounce Infinity scooter support super-fast charging, offering a 60 km range in just 15 minutes. The battery lasts twice as long as traditional NMC batteries, making them cost-effective and durable. The portable design lets users easily remove and charge the batteries with any standard electrical outlet, ensuring maximum convenience.



Bounce Infinity also provides backward compatibility, enabling current owners to upgrade to this cutting-edge technology without replacing their scooters, reinforcing the brand\'s commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction. Equipped with a Type 6 connector, the scooter is fully compatible with India\'s expanding public fast-charging infrastructure, seamlessly serving 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and 4-wheelers.



About Bounce Infinity:



Launched in 2021, Bounce Infinity is India\'s first smart electric scooter with removable batteries. The company aims to democratize commuting by providing affordable and reliable EV scooters designed for people from both rural and urban cities. The scooters are known for their robust build quality and reliability. Bounce Infinity has sold over 10000 scooters since its launch and has a presence in all the major metros and also in the rural markets.





