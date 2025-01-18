RG Kar Rape And Murder Case Timeline: Sanjoy Roy Convicted A Look At What Happened Since 9 August

(MENAFN- Live Mint) RG Kar rape case verdict: 162 days since a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was brutally raped and murdered at her workplace. A CBI court in Kolkata's Sealdah on Saturday convicted former civic volunteer Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: A look at what happened since 9 August

August 8: The postgraduate trainee doctor talked to her mother in a phone call at 11.15 pm. This would be the last phone call she had ever.

August 9: (The details of this day's incidents were reported by The Telegraph)

2 am: RG Kar victim seen entering the scene of crime – the Seminar Room

9.30am: Two of the doctor's colleagues report that they found her lying unconscious on the mattress in a semi-naked condition.

10.10 am: Tala police station receives a call from the outpost at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital of a doctor found lying“unconscious, half-naked” in the seminar hall of the chest department.

10.53 am: The assistant superintendent of the hospital informs the victim's parents over phone that their daughter has taken ill. On the way to the hospital, the parents are told that their daughter has died by suicide.

| RG Kar Case LIVE Updates: Sanjay Roy convicted, sentencing on Monday

12noon: RG Kar victim's parents reach the hospital and are made to wait for hours in the room of the chest department's head, before they were allowed to see their daughter.

3.30pm: Then Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal takes the parents to the scene of crime.

4pm: A judicial magistrate is summoned for conducting the inquest.