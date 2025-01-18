Ukraine, EU sign memorandum to create hydrogen corridor, boosting renewable energy ties

(MENAFN) A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU) and a number of important institutions and businesses to create and facilitate the Ukraine-EU Hydrogen Corridor. According to a Ukrinform correspondent, the company's press service made the pertinent comment.



“The signing took place with representatives from Gas TSO of Ukraine, Stadtwerke München, Wien Energie, Open Grid Europe, bayernets, NET4GAS, eustream, CWP Europe, Hydrogen Ukraine, UDPR Hydrogen, and several other companies. The Memorandum of Understanding outlines the collaborative efforts to harness Ukraine’s renewable energy potential and integrate it into the European energy market,” the report says.



In order to enable its transit via pipeline through Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Germany for offtake in these countries after 2030, the aforementioned program seeks to develop renewable energy and hydrogen production in Ukraine.





The current pipeline network, some of which will be converted to hydrogen, will be used to carry the green hydrogen produced in Ukraine.



