Trump Appointes Stallone, Voight And Gibson As His Special Envoys In Hollywood
1/18/2025 6:10:35 AM
By Alimat Aliyev
US President-elect Donald Trump has announced the appointment of
actors Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone, and Mel Gibson as his
special envoys in Hollywood, Azernews reports.
"I am proud to announce that Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and
Sylvester Stallone will be my special envoys in a great but very
problematic place – hollywood (California). As my special envoys,
they will work to make Hollywood, which has ceded a significant
portion of its business to foreign countries over the past four
years, bigger, better, and stronger," he wrote.
According to Trump, the actors will serve as his "eyes and ears"
at the center of film and TV production. The US president-elect
also expressed confidence that the "golden age of Hollywood" will
return under his leadership.
Currently, wildfires are raging in California, with one of them
breaking out in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles. Trump has
repeatedly criticized local authorities, particularly California
Governor Gavin Newsom, for poor governance in handling the
crisis.
Interestingly, this appointment seems to reflect Trump's broader
strategy of leveraging high-profile figures from the entertainment
industry to push his political and economic agenda. By involving
these iconic actors, Trump might be aiming to regain the attention
of Hollywood, which has frequently been at odds with his
administration, and to encourage more domestic production in an
industry that has increasingly relied on international markets.
