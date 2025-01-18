Trump Appointes Stallone, Voight And Gibson As His Special Envoys In Hollywood

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyev

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced the appointment of actors Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone, and Mel Gibson as his special envoys in Hollywood, Azernews reports.

"I am proud to announce that Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone will be my special envoys in a great but very problematic place – (California). As my special envoys, they will work to make Hollywood, which has ceded a significant portion of its business to foreign countries over the past four years, bigger, better, and stronger," he wrote.

According to Trump, the actors will serve as his "eyes and ears" at the center of film and TV production. The US president-elect also expressed confidence that the "golden age of Hollywood" will return under his leadership.

Currently, wildfires are raging in California, with one of them breaking out in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles. Trump has repeatedly criticized local authorities, particularly California Governor Gavin Newsom, for poor governance in handling the crisis.

Interestingly, this appointment seems to reflect Trump's broader strategy of leveraging high-profile figures from the entertainment industry to push his political and economic agenda. By involving these iconic actors, Trump might be aiming to regain the attention of Hollywood, which has frequently been at odds with his administration, and to encourage more domestic production in an industry that has increasingly relied on international markets.