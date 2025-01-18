At Least 10 Ukrainian Drones Hit Oil Depot In Tula Region - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 18, at least 10 Ukrainian drones hit an oil depot in the Tula region.

This was reported to Ukrinform by sources in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine of the of Defense of Ukraine.

“At least ten accurate drone took place on an oil depot in the Tula region on the night of January 18. The enemy facility was hit thanks to the work of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine operators and Ukrainian-made drones,” the sources said.

Video 18+.

According to the governor of the Tula region,“a tank caught fire at one of the region's enterprises. Fire brigades are working”.

As the DIU emphasized, despite the fact that Russian media report on the allegedly successful work of air defense, a large-scale fire broke out at the oil depot. Eyewitnesses publish footage of a UAV hitting an enemy object that supports the activities of the Russian occupation army.

As Ukrinform reported, on Saturday night, air defense systems repelled a drone attack in seven regions of Russia. Local residents reported a fire near an oil depot in the Tula region.

On the night of January 14, drones attacked several Russian regions.

Later, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that they had conducted a precision strike on the Bryansk Chemical Plant in the city of Seltsovo. The plant produces gunpowder, explosives, and components for rocket fuel, including ammunition for cannon artillery, MLRS, aircraft, Kh-59 cruise missiles, TOS-1 Tosochka weapons, Zemlyedelie remote mining systems, and overhauls Grad, Uragan, and Tornado-G MLRS.