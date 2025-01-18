T.P. Agarwal Nominated As Patron Of ICMEI During 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a grand ceremony on the second day of the 17th Global Festival Noida at Marwah Film City, veteran film producer T.P. Agarwal was officially nominated as Patron of the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) by its President, Sandeep Marwah. This momentous event celebrated Agarwal's unparalleled contributions to the film industry, education, and humanitarian endeavors.



T.P. Agarwal, who has served 17 terms as President of the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) and four terms as President of the Film Federation of India (FFI), continues to hold the prestigious title of Patron for both organizations. His nomination as Patron of ICMEI underscores his influential role and decades of experience in the entertainment industry. The announcement was met with widespread applause during the festival, highlighting his ongoing contributions to the development of media and culture.



“We are delighted to nominate the most experienced and accomplished figure in the industry, T.P. Agarwal, as Patron of ICMEI,” stated Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and Chancellor of AAFT University.“His leadership and vision have not only guided the film industry but also inspired countless individuals to pursue excellence in their respective fields.”



T.P. Agarwal's illustrious career extends beyond cinema. As a prominent educationist with 48 years of experience, he is the visionary founder and Chairman of St. Mark's Group of Schools. Renowned for his commitment to student success, Agarwal has consistently emphasized the importance of empathy, leadership, and social responsibility among the youth. His philanthropic endeavors reflect his dedication to fostering education and humanitarian values.



Acknowledging the honor, T.P. Agarwal remarked,“I am humbled by this gesture of being given the patronship of ICMEI. Under the dynamic leadership of Sandeep Marwah, ICMEI has emerged as a powerful institution on both national and international platforms, and I am proud to contribute to its mission.”



The event also witnessed Ashok Tyagi delivering a heartfelt vote of thanks, recognizing Agarwal's pivotal role in shaping the future of media and entertainment. Tyagi highlighted ICMEI's growth under Sandeep Marwah's leadership and expressed gratitude to all attendees for their unwavering support.



As the First Vice President of the International Federation of Film Producers' Associations (an apex global body), Agarwal's legacy as a producer of numerous Hindi feature films continues to inspire the film fraternity. His appointment as Patron of ICMEI reinforces the organization's commitment to fostering creativity, collaboration, and global cultural exchange.



With leaders like T.P. Agarwal at its helm, ICMEI is poised to scale new heights in its pursuit of excellence in media, entertainment, and education.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143