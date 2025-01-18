Workshop On Sustainability And Climate-Related Financial Disclosures At EBL HO, Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka, January 18, 2025- A two-day workshop on Sustainability and Climate-related Disclosures was inaugurated at EBL head office in Dhaka today. The workshop underscored the shared vision of fostering sustainable financial practices in Bangladesh ensuring long-term economic and environmental resilience.



Bangladesh Bank, in collaboration with the Joint Impact Model (JIM) Foundation, organized the workshop. EBL, UK International Development, and British International (BII) were the strategic partners. BII supported the event under the FCDO-funded IMPACT program.

Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Director of the Sustainable Finance Department at Bangladesh Bank, reiterated Bangladesh Bank's unwavering commitment to sustainable development and highlighted the importance of this workshop in equipping financial institutions with the tools to meet IFRS S1 sustainability and IFRS S2 climate-related financial disclosure requirements.

Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, DMD and Head of Corporate Banking, EBL, said,“Our long-standing collaborations have established a strong foundation for impactful programs like this. This workshop represents another milestone in our shared journey toward creating a sustainable financial ecosystem.”



The workshop brought together approximately 200 senior executives from banks and financial institutions across Bangladesh for a comprehensive capacity-building experience. Key topics covered included sustainability reporting in compliance with Bangladesh Bank regulations, financed emissions calculations, and the measurement of broader impact metrics such as employment generation and economic value addition. Participants were also provided with a tailored toolkit to utilize the JIM model for climate-related financial disclosures and other critical metrics.

