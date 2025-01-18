Soudah Development Launches On-The-Job Learning Program For Participants From Soudah And Rijal Almaa

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



The program is part of a series of initiatives to enable and empower the local community in Soudah and Rijal Almaa. The program aims at creating more opportunities for participants and equipping them with the needed skills and knowledge.

Soudah, Saudi Arabia –January 2025: Soudah Development, a Public Fund company, has launched its on-the-job program and announced the commencement of the first batch of participants. The program aims to equip youth from Soudah and Rijal Almaa with professional and practical skills needed in the job market. It is a professional development program that offers participants the opportunity to learn through practicing under the supervision of experts and professionals from different fields. The program is in line with the company's commitment to enable the local community and to create more opportunities for sustainable social and economic development.

“This program is part of a series of initiatives we launched for youth in Soudah and Rijal Almaa to enable them and to create new opportunities. This program will focus on developing practical knowledge and skills to enhance the readiness of participants for job opportunities in flourishing industries in the region.” Said Eng. Saleh Aloraini, CEO of Soudah Development.

This program is one of several initiatives launched by the company to empower the local community in Soudah and Rijal Almaa. The programs include specialized professional training, on-the-job learning, international scholarship opportunities, and English language program. Additionally, the company collaborates with educational institutions and government bodies to ensure alignment of the programs with the needs and aspirations of the local community.





Through its Soudah Peaks project, the company aims to contribute more than 29 billion Saudi Riyals to the Kingdom's cumulative GDP by 2033, further diversifying income sources and promoting sustainable economic development in Aseer region and the Kingdom.