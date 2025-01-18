XRP Surges Over 500% Since Trump’S Election: A Regulatory Turnaround Tale

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The witnessed a remarkable surge in XRP's value following Donald Trump's election. The Ripple-associated token skyrocketed by 546% since the U.S. elections, vastly outperforming Bitcoin's 56% gain.



This astounding rally stems from a series of regulatory developments and shifts. XRP's tumultuous journey began with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC ) lawsuit under the Biden administration.



The SEC, led by crypto-skeptic Gary Gensler, accused Ripple of offering unregistered securities through XRP. This battle cast a shadow over XRP's future.



A turning point came in July 2023 when Judge Analisa Torres ruled that XRP trading on crypto exchanges did not constitute investment contracts. This decision sparked a 50% price jump in a single day.





Ripple's Surge Amid Regulatory Shifts

The regulatory climate improved further when Trump, during his campaign, vowed to dismiss Gensler from the SEC. Gensler's resignation in November, shortly after Trump's election, paved the way for a more crypto-friendly environment.



The appointment of Paul Atkins, a cryptocurrency enthusiast, as Gensler's replacement signaled a positive shift for Ripple and XRP. Recent developments added fuel to XRP 's rally.



Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse met with Trump, sparking rumors about a potential government strategic reserve of cryptocurrencies, including XRP and Solana. However, experts remain skeptical about this possibility.



Ayron Ferreira, a senior analyst at Honey Island Capital, believes a Bitcoin-only reserve is more likely. He cites altcoins' high volatility as a barrier to their inclusion in strategic reserves.



Vinicius Bazan, CEO of Underblock, attributes XRP's surge to its long-dormant status and Ripple's effective lobbying efforts. Bazan views the XRP rally as part of a broader "Trump trade" phenomenon.



He considers a Bitcoin-only reserve more feasible in the short term. Despite a recent 3.3% dip to $3.25, XRP still boasts a 39.3% gain over the past week.

