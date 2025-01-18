Siemens Drives Ghana’S Energy Future With 950,000 Smart Meter Integrations And Transformative Digital Solutions

(MENAFN- APO Group)

has achieved a groundbreaking milestone with its transformative Meter Management System, successfully integrating 950,000 smart meters across Ghana. This innovative solution is revolutionizing electricity management and driving digitalization for the state utility, positively impacting over 4 million users.



In recognition of its contribution to the region's digital transformation, Siemens was recently named 'Best Company in Digital Transformation&Innovation' at the Africa Best Business Awards, held in Ghana. The smart metering solution, implemented for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), digitalizes the utility's operations from backend systems to consumer interfaces, ensuring seamless electricity delivery to 3 million meters serving households and businesses.



“We're incredibly proud of this solution and this award, which acknowledges Siemens' strategic role in transforming Ghana's economy into a highly efficient digital economy. Through our focus on digitalization, electrification, and automation, Siemens is driving impactful change in the region,” says Kofi Oppong, Siemens Regional Manager, West Africa.



Benefits of the Siemens ECG Metering Management System



“The ECG Metering Management System is a game-changer for the utility, eliminating inefficiencies, solving revenue collection challenges, and ensuring customers across Ghana benefit from digitalization,” says Oppong.



The system offers unparalleled customer service benefits, enabling users to automatically activate electricity upon purchasing tokens via Mobile Money wallets. Customers no longer need to rush home to input codes, and family members abroad can buy tokens that can be instantly activated. This innovation gives users greater control over their spending while eliminating the risk of service interruptions or blacklisting due to non-payment, significantly enhancing the customer experience.



Operationally, the system consolidates previously fragmented platforms, allowing smart meters from various manufacturers to operate seamlessly under one universal backend.“Siemens' solution enables interoperability within the utility's ecosystem, providing a fully digitalized system with a clear view of customer data,” says Oppong. This transparency enhances analytics, forecasting, network optimization, troubleshooting, and fraud detection.



Project updates



Now in its fourth year of operation, Siemens' Grid Software Solution has delivered remarkable results, including the integration of 950,000 smart meters, improved revenue collection, enhanced customer experience, and optimized operational and staff costs. Siemens continues to provide maintenance support services, ensuring the project's ongoing success.



