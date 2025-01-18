Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Considers Expanding Routes To Syria
Date
1/18/2025 3:43:29 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)
Arabian Post Staff -Dubai
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is evaluating the potential to introduce flights to Syria, aiming to broaden its Network and offer more travel options to passengers. This consideration aligns with the airline's strategy to expand its presence in the Middle East and connect underserved destinations.
The airline has experienced significant growth, carrying over 3.5 million passengers in 2024, a 20% increase from the previous year. This expansion has been accompanied by the introduction of innovative travel products, such as the Wizz MultiPass and All You Can Fly memberships, which sold out within 48 hours of their launch. These initiatives cater to travelers seeking affordable and flexible options for exploring multiple destinations throughout the year.
In addition to exploring new routes, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is increasing the number of flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv following the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The airline had previously scaled back its Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi service due to the conflict but is now working to restore services to meet growing demand.
