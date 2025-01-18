Nintendo teases Switch 2 with video, full details coming in April
1/18/2025 3:25:08 AM
(MENAFN) Nintendo is preparing for the 2025 release of an upgraded version of its highly successful Switch console, aiming to build on the success of the third best-selling gaming machine of all time.
The Japanese company revealed a sleek teaser video on Thursday showcasing the new console’s design, but kept details about its full capabilities under wraps, with a live-streamed presentation scheduled for April 2.
The brief video, lasting just over two minutes, featured a device that closely resembles the original hybrid Switch, which can be used both as a handheld and docked to a TV. The Switch 2 introduces a larger tablet-like screen with a kickstand and a layout similar to the original, including "joy-con" controllers that attach to the sides with magnets.
The video also highlighted a new version of the popular Mario Kart series, showing gameplay on both the built-in screen and a TV, following the success of "Mario Kart 8," which sold over 64 million copies.
Nintendo confirmed in a statement that the new console will play exclusive Switch 2 games as well as both physical and digital games from the original Switch, fulfilling its promise of backwards compatibility made in November.
