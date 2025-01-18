Nintendo teases Switch 2 with video, full details coming in April

(MENAFN) Nintendo is preparing for the 2025 release of an upgraded version of its highly successful Switch console, aiming to build on the success of the third best-selling gaming machine of all time.



The Japanese company revealed a sleek teaser video on Thursday showcasing the new console’s design, but kept details about its full capabilities under wraps, with a live-streamed presentation scheduled for April 2.



The brief video, lasting just over two minutes, featured a device that closely resembles the original hybrid Switch, which can be used both as a handheld and docked to a TV. The Switch 2 introduces a larger tablet-like screen with a kickstand and a layout similar to the original, including "joy-con" controllers that attach to the sides with magnets.



The video also highlighted a new version of the popular Mario Kart series, showing gameplay on both the built-in screen and a TV, following the success of "Mario Kart 8," which sold over 64 million copies.



Nintendo confirmed in a statement that the new console will play exclusive Switch 2 games as well as both physical and digital games from the original Switch, fulfilling its promise of backwards compatibility made in November.

