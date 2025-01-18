All Electrical Training Ltd Expands Course Offerings In Essex: City & Guilds 2391 & Battery Storage Training Now Available

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Essex, UK - All Electrical Training Ltd, a leading provider of professional electrical training, is proud to announce the expansion of its course offerings with City & Guilds 2391 Inspection & Testing courses and Battery Storage (2923-34) training. With the growing demand for skilled electricians in the UK, these qualifications provide essential skills for those looking to advance their careers in electrical inspection, testing, and solutions.



City & Guilds 2391 Courses : Elevating Electrical Inspection & Testing Skills



The City & Guilds 2391 qualification is an industry-recognized certification designed for electricians who need to verify and inspect electrical installations. All Electrical Training Ltd now offers:



. 2391-50 (Initial Verification) - Focuses on testing and inspecting new electrical installations.



. 2391-51 (Periodic Inspection & Testing) - Covers the assessment of existing electrical installations for continued compliance and safety.



. 2391-52 (Combined Initial & Periodic Testing) - A comprehensive qualification that includes both initial verification and periodic testing.



Who Should Enroll?



. Practicing electricians looking to gain inspection and testing qualifications.



. Professionals seeking certification for ECS/JIB Gold Card eligibility.



. Engineers or allied tradespeople entering the electrical testing field.



Course Structure & Examination



. Duration: 6 full days, available on weekdays and weekends.



. Assessment Includes:



O 80-minute multiple-choice test (40 questions).



O Practical assignments, covering hands-on inspection, testing, and reporting.



O Open book format (BS 7671, On-Site Guide, and GN3 permitted).



These qualifications are crucial for ensuring compliance with BS 7671 wiring regulations and improving employability within the electrical sector.



Battery Storage & Solar PV Training: Expanding Expertise in Renewable Energy



With the increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions, electricians must stay up to date with new technologies. The City & Guilds 2923-34 Battery Storage training equips professionals with the skills needed to design, install, and maintain electrical energy storage systems (EESS).



Course Overview



. Covers design, installation, maintenance, and commissioning of solar PV and energy storage systems.



. Aligned with National Occupational Standards (NOS) and MCS technical specifications, ensuring compliance with UK regulations.



. Prepares electricians to work on grid-connected renewable energy systems in both residential and commercial settings.



Why is Battery Storage Training Important?



. The UK is transitioning towards renewable energy and microgeneration systems.



. Homeowners and businesses are increasingly investing in solar PV and energy storage solutions.



. Electricians with battery storage expertise are in high demand, with opportunities to work on cutting-edge sustainable energy projects.



Course Structure & Assessment



. Duration:



O 3 days (Battery Storage)



O 2 days (Solar PV)



O 5-day Combined Course (Solar PV + Battery Storage)



. Assessment:



O 30-question multiple-choice test.



O Practical installation, commissioning, and testing tasks.



. Course Cost:



O £750 (Battery Storage)



O £499 (Solar PV)



O £1,199 (Combined Solar PV & Battery Storage Course, incl. VAT)



Career Benefits & Progression Opportunities



Completing the City & Guilds 2391 and Battery Storage Courses opens up a wide range of career opportunities, including:



. Increased job prospects in electrical inspection, testing, and renewable energy sectors.



. Progression to advanced qualifications like City & Guilds 2396 (Design & Verification of Electrical Installations).



. JIB Gold Card eligibility, enhancing employability and industry recognition.



. The ability to work on large-scale domestic, commercial, and industrial electrical installations.



Flexible Training Options & Booking Information



To accommodate busy professionals, All Electrical Training Ltd offers both weekday and weekend training options.



. Location: Harris House, The Pinnacles, Harlow, Essex CM19 5AN



. Contact: 01279 433321 for inquiries and bookings.



. Early booking recommended - limited availability!



Electricians looking to advance their skills and qualifications are encouraged to book now and take the next step in their professional development.

Company :-All Electrical Training Ltd

User :- Energy Systems

Email :...

Phone :-1279433321

Mobile:- 1279433321

Url :-