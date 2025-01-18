All Electrical Training Ltd Expands Course Offerings In Essex: City & Guilds 2391 & Battery Storage Training Now Available
1/18/2025
Essex, UK - All Electrical Training Ltd, a leading provider of professional electrical training, is proud to announce the expansion of its course offerings with City & Guilds 2391 Inspection & Testing courses and Battery Storage (2923-34) training. With the growing demand for skilled electricians in the UK, these qualifications provide essential skills for those looking to advance their careers in electrical inspection, testing, and renewable energy solutions.
City & Guilds 2391 Courses : Elevating Electrical Inspection & Testing Skills
The City & Guilds 2391 qualification is an industry-recognized certification designed for electricians who need to verify and inspect electrical installations. All Electrical Training Ltd now offers:
. 2391-50 (Initial Verification) - Focuses on testing and inspecting new electrical installations.
. 2391-51 (Periodic Inspection & Testing) - Covers the assessment of existing electrical installations for continued compliance and safety.
. 2391-52 (Combined Initial & Periodic Testing) - A comprehensive qualification that includes both initial verification and periodic testing.
Who Should Enroll?
. Practicing electricians looking to gain inspection and testing qualifications.
. Professionals seeking certification for ECS/JIB Gold Card eligibility.
. Engineers or allied tradespeople entering the electrical testing field.
Course Structure & Examination
. Duration: 6 full days, available on weekdays and weekends.
. Assessment Includes:
O 80-minute multiple-choice test (40 questions).
O Practical assignments, covering hands-on inspection, testing, and reporting.
O Open book format (BS 7671, On-Site Guide, and GN3 permitted).
These qualifications are crucial for ensuring compliance with BS 7671 wiring regulations and improving employability within the electrical sector.
Battery Storage & Solar PV Training: Expanding Expertise in Renewable Energy
With the increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions, electricians must stay up to date with new technologies. The City & Guilds 2923-34 Battery Storage training equips professionals with the skills needed to design, install, and maintain electrical energy storage systems (EESS).
Course Overview
. Covers design, installation, maintenance, and commissioning of solar PV and energy storage systems.
. Aligned with National Occupational Standards (NOS) and MCS technical specifications, ensuring compliance with UK regulations.
. Prepares electricians to work on grid-connected renewable energy systems in both residential and commercial settings.
Why is Battery Storage Training Important?
. The UK is transitioning towards renewable energy and microgeneration systems.
. Homeowners and businesses are increasingly investing in solar PV and energy storage solutions.
. Electricians with battery storage expertise are in high demand, with opportunities to work on cutting-edge sustainable energy projects.
Course Structure & Assessment
. Duration:
O 3 days (Battery Storage)
O 2 days (Solar PV)
O 5-day Combined Course (Solar PV + Battery Storage)
. Assessment:
O 30-question multiple-choice test.
O Practical installation, commissioning, and testing tasks.
. Course Cost:
O £750 (Battery Storage)
O £499 (Solar PV)
O £1,199 (Combined Solar PV & Battery Storage Course, incl. VAT)
Career Benefits & Progression Opportunities
Completing the City & Guilds 2391 and Battery Storage Courses opens up a wide range of career opportunities, including:
. Increased job prospects in electrical inspection, testing, and renewable energy sectors.
. Progression to advanced qualifications like City & Guilds 2396 (Design & Verification of Electrical Installations).
. JIB Gold Card eligibility, enhancing employability and industry recognition.
. The ability to work on large-scale domestic, commercial, and industrial electrical installations.
Flexible Training Options & Booking Information
To accommodate busy professionals, All Electrical Training Ltd offers both weekday and weekend training options.
. Location: Harris House, The Pinnacles, Harlow, Essex CM19 5AN
. Contact: 01279 433321 for inquiries and bookings.
. Early booking recommended - limited availability!
Electricians looking to advance their skills and qualifications are encouraged to book now and take the next step in their professional development.
