Legendary Filmmaker Shyam Benegal Passes Away- A Tribute To A Visionary Of Indian Cinema

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The and art world are mourning the loss of the legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, whose pioneering work left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Shyam Benegal, a master storyteller and visionary, redefined the art of filmmaking with his socially relevant and thought-provoking narratives.



In a heartfelt tribute, Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, expressed his sorrow.“We mourn the passing of the legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a visionary whose work redefined Indian cinema. His contributions to storytelling, art, and culture will remain timeless and continue to inspire generations. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace,” said Marwah.



Highlighting his connection with AAFT, Marwah shared,“Shyam Babu was an integral part of our journey. He served on our board and was the one who inaugurated the AAFT Cinema School – the first degree college of its kind in the country. His presence and guidance have been invaluable to us and will always be cherished.”



Known for his groundbreaking films such as Ankur, Nishant, Manthan, and Bhumika, Shyam Benegal brought realism and depth to Indian cinema. His works delved into themes of social reform, empowerment, and human emotions, earning him numerous national and international accolades.



With his passing, India has lost not just a filmmaker but also a mentor, visionary, and cultural ambassador. His legacy will live on through his films and the countless lives he touched with his artistry and compassion.



The entire team at Marwah Studios, AAFT University, and the global film fraternity extends their deepest condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. May his soul find eternal peace.



