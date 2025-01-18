Most Famous Cosplayer In Japan: World Heritage And Japanese Heritage 'NFT ART', On Sale From January 17, 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MINATOKU, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The "Digital Ambassador Project " is an organization established in collaboration with the Public-Private Partnership Promotion Organization, local governments (Uda City Nara, Joyo City Kyoto, Nachikatsuura Town Wakayama, Kamigori Town Hyogo, Otsuki City Yamanashi, Fujikawa Town Yamanashi), and GMTS Co., Ltd.

The Digital Ambassador Project has been selling works themed around Japan's first sword, Kogarasumaru, and Shirahata Castle, which was defended against an attack by 60,000 men by only 2,000 people, on OpenSea , one of the world's largest NFT marketplaces, and at the Foundation since January 10, 2025, and has proven highly popular.

As a result, six additional works will be available for sale from January 17.

[NFT ART purchaser benefits]

■ Digital Amulet, which contains the power of the gods of each region, will bring you success and good fortune.

- Increase in financial luck, business success, prayer for success, safety of the family, longevity and good health, etc.

■Special guidance will be provided when you visit Japan.

- Guidance to the shooting location. Shooting while holding a replica of Kogarasumaru (the first Japanese sword). Arrangement of helicopter charter from the airport. Guidance through a passageway that only VIPs can pass through. Reservations at Michelin-starred restaurants. etc.

【OPENSEA】On sale from January 17th, 0.4ETH/Limited 20 >

■「勝」Victory Goddess Amulet, Kokoro Shinozaki



""Uda City, Nara "" is the ""Birthplace of Japan"" ,

The Yatagarasu is a messenger of the gods that guided the first emperor, Emperor Jimmu, from Wakayama to Nara.

Guided by the Yatagarasu, Emperor Jimmu won the battle in Nara and founded the country of Japan.

Location: Muro Art Forest (A popular spot on Instagram, designed by a world-renowned environmental artist)

Costume: Inspired by the Yatagarasu (God of victory, God of success, God of guidance)

Artist: Kokoro Shinozaki (The most famous cosplayer in Japan)

Photographer: HASEO (representative of World Photographic Cup Japan)



■「縫」Fashion/Apparel Deity Amulet , KYOTO, Kokoro Shinozaki &Saki Miyamoto



Inui Shrine in Joyo, Kyoto, enshrines Oonui-no-Mikoto and Onui-no-Mikoto, who have long been worshipped as the "gods of sewing."

"縫" means to stitch cloth together with thread and needles, and to paint and sew clothes.

It's a true "holy land" for people in the apparel/fashion industry and cosplayers.

Location: MizushiShrine / Inui Shrine

Costume: Inspired by Oonui-no-Mikoto and Onui-no-Mikoto

Artist: Kokoro Shinozaki , Saki Miyamoto

Photographer: HASEO (representative of World Photographic Cup Japan)



■「挑」Momotaro, Success Amulet,Enako,Yamanashi



"Success Amulet (Momotaro = Demon Slayer)"

The meaning of "挑" is to challenge and defeat the demon that is tormenting the citizens.

A "prayer for protection from misfortune" will be held for this NFT at the Yakuou Daigongen Setsubun Festival scheduled to be held on February 2, 2025.

Prayer for career success and winning luck, gives you the energy to face work and life, benefits academic achievement, wards off evil, and improves work luck and career success.

Location: Kai Saruhashi Bridge

*One of the three strange bridges in Japan, depicted in Utagawa (Ando) Hiroshige's "Koyo Saruhashi no Zu" and other works

Artist: Enako (Japan's most famous cosplayer)

Costume: Inspired by Momotaro



【FOUNDATION】On sale from January 17th, 0.4ETH/Limited to 20 pieces each

■「京」Health Goddess Amulet, Enako, KYOTO

mint/eth/0x67b3Ab063428aEe786353427E0F4BebDd1486bFa

For 800 years, Joyo City, Kyoto, has been the number one producer of tencha, the raw material for matcha, in Japan. (Japan Heritage)

Enako appeared in an outfit inspired by the goddess of health in the area along the Kizu River, where tea plantations spread out.

The photoshoot took place in the tea plantation area along the Kizu River (Japan Heritage),

where the costume was inspired by the "goddess of health."



■「豊穣」Health Goddess Amulet, Kokoro Shinozaki and Saki Miyamoto, Hyogo

mint/eth/0x33b6D73b4b30377E484c3D0A1058BF6aa7CD9600

At the foot of Shirahata Castle, an "impregnable castle" that managed to defend itself against an attack by 60,000 men with only 2,000 soldiers, lies fertile land that is also known as a wine-producing region.

Hana Terrace, where the filming took place, is extremely popular for its cuisine, which makes generous use of local ingredients from Kamigori Town.

For the shoot, Kokoro Shinozaki and Saki Miyamoto wore costumes inspired by Toyoukehime, the goddess of fertility and the land of abundance.



■「柚」Happiness amulet, Umi Shinonome

mint/eth/0x153D7D6944d881175689fea3370e2a80E2F4Cd33

Happiness Amulet "Uka no Mitama no Mikoto"

Fujikawa Town, Yamanashi Prefecture, is the birthplace of "Japan's No. 1 Yuzu". It is famous for the spectacular view of "Diamond Fuji", where the sun rises from the top of Mt. Fuji on New Year's Day.

Uka no Mitama no Mikoto is a god who brings benefits such as bountiful harvests and prosperous business.

Yuzu, a symbol of fertility, has long been a talisman of happiness that wards off evil spirits and promotes health and longevity. It has the power to grant long-held wishes.



Public-Private Partnership Promotion Organization

Digital Ambassador Project

