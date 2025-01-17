Global Economic Growth Divergent, Uncertain In 2025-2026 -- IMF

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Global growth is projected at 3.3 percent both in 2025 and 2026, below the historical (2000-19) average of 3.7 percent, according a report released by the International Monetary Fund on Friday.

Growth is on divergent paths amid elevated policy uncertainty, reads the World Economic Outlook Update, January 2025.

The forecast for 2025 is broadly unchanged from that in the October 2024 World Economic Outlook (WEO), primarily on account of an upward revision in the United States offsetting downward revisions in other major economies.

Global headline inflation is expected to decline to 4.2 percent in 2025 and to 3.5 percent in 2026, converging back to target earlier in advanced economies than in emerging market and developing economies.

Medium-term risks to the baseline are tilted to the downside, while the near-term outlook is characterized by divergent risks.

Upside risks could lift already-robust growth in the United States in the short run, whereas risks in other countries are on the downside amid elevated policy uncertainty.

Policy-generated disruptions to the ongoing disinflation process could interrupt the pivot to easing monetary policy, with implications for fiscal sustainability and financial stability, the report noted.

Managing these risks requires a keen policy focus on balancing trade-offs between inflation and real activity, rebuilding buffers, and lifting medium-term growth prospects through stepped-up structural reforms as well as stronger multilateral rules and cooperation.

In emerging market and developing economies, growth performance in 2025 and 2026 is expected to broadly match that in 2024. With respect to the projection in October, growth in 2025 for China is marginally revised upward by 0.1 percentage point to 4.6 percent.

This revision reflects carryover from 2024 and the fiscal package announced in November largely offsetting the negative effect on investment from heightened trade policy uncertainty and property market drag.

In 2026, growth is projected mostly to remain stable at 4.5 percent, as the effects of trade policy uncertainty dissipate and the retirement age increase slows down the decline in the labor supply.

In India, growth is projected to be solid at 6.5 percent in 2025 and 2026, as projected in October and in line with potential.

In the Middle East and Central Asia, growth is projected to pick up, but less than expected in October.

This mainly reflects a 1.3 percentage point downward revision to 2025 growth in Saudi Arabia, mostly driven by the extension of OPEC+ production cuts.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, overall growth is projected to accelerate slightly in 2025 to 2.5 percent, despite an expected slowdown in the largest economies of the region.

Growth in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to pick up in 2025, while it is forecast to slow down in emerging and developing Europe, the report added. (end)

rg







MENAFN17012025000071011013ID1109102958