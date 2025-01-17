US Authorities Lift Evacuation Orders For Some Palisades, Eaton Fire Areas

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The US authorities have lifted evacuation orders for some Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire areas as the containment efforts have significantly progressed.

"Evacuations are lifted for some Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire areas, but the wait continues for other residents," the NBC news reported quoting Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Los Angeles-area firefighters made significant progress over the week in battling the deadly Palisades and Eaton fires.

"The Palisades Fire, which broke out over a week ago in Pacific Palisades, is now 31 percent contained at 23,700 acres. The Eaton Fire is 65 percent contained at 14,100 acres."

Luna noted that the first evacuations were lifted for the Palisades Fire, but some evacuated residents might need to wait for a week or more before they can return to their homes in damaged neighborhoods.

She announced that 31 cases of missing persons are under investigation. (end)

