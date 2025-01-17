Milwaukee's Fixture Pizza And V. Marchese A Partnership Rooted In Community And Quality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Josh Taylor, Founder of Fixture Pizza

Fixture Pizza and Pub in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- V. Marchese, a family-owned wholesaler offering fresh produce, dairy and spices throughout the Midwest works with a number of locally-owned restaurants to the best produce, dairy and spices to make its customers successful. One such case is Fixture Pizza of Milwaukee. The following is Fixture Pizza's story of success and how V. Marchese had a role in helping the iconic restaurant achieve it.A Partnership Rooted in Community and QualityFixture Pizza, a beloved neighborhood pizzeria in Milwaukee, has become known for its inventive twists on classic pizzas and dedication to local ingredients. Originally opened eight years ago by founder Josh Taylor, Fixture Pizza began as a small venture with a big dream: to create a welcoming space where the community could enjoy high-quality, creative pizzas made with the freshest local ingredients. Over the years, Fixture Pizza has grown from a cozy pizzeria into a popular staple, celebrated by locals and visitors alike for its unique combinations and dedication to community values.When Fixture Pizza first opened, Taylor knew that overcoming the challenges of running a restaurant would require strong partnerships.“From the beginning, we realized that a successful pizzeria wasn't just about great recipes; it was about great relationships,” Taylor explained. From the start, Fixture Pizza relied on nearby V. Marchese, a family-owned wholesaler deeply rooted in Milwaukee's Harbor District. Established in 1934, V. Marchese has supplied restaurants in the area with fresh produce and quality ingredients, making them an ideal match for Fixture Pizza's commitment to local, fresh, and reliable ingredients.In an industry where roughly 20% of new restaurants fail within the first year and around 60% close within three years, Fixture Pizza's continued success is no small feat. Milwaukee itself has seen a growing demand for independent and unique dining experiences, with local restaurants accounting for a substantial portion of consumer spending in the area. As of recent years, Milwaukee has shown one of the highest growth rates for independent restaurants in Wisconsin, with over 60% of Milwaukee residents reporting a preference for locally owned dining establishments.For Fixture Pizza, having V. Marchese as a partner has been essential to their journey.“We wanted to work with a supplier in the neighborhood, and with V. Marchese's warehouse just down the road, it was a perfect fit,” Taylor recalled.“Their location made a real difference in how quickly we could get our orders delivered – it's been evident from the start how dynamic their service is.”As Fixture Pizza grew and expanded its menu, they continued to rely on V. Marchese's flexibility and dependable service to keep their kitchen running smoothly. "We love that we can place an order at any time, no matter what the hour and it will be delivered on time, when we need it regardless of size or complexity. Whether we need a last-minute item for the evening rush or fresh produce for the weekend, they've always been there for us," said Taylor.Beyond reliability, Fixture Pizza attributes much of its resilience and success to the unique customer service approach that V. Marchese offers.“When you're with them, you're family. They say what they're going to do and follow through every time. Plus, the variety of produce, dairy products, and more they have on hand is unbeatable. They've been a big part of our success story,” Taylor explained.This local love and dedication haven't gone unnoticed by customers. Fixture Pizza consistently receives high praise for both its quality and creativity. One customer raves,“The crust here is perfect-crispy yet chewy. You can taste the quality ingredients, and every bite is packed with flavor!” Another fan shared,“Fixture Pizza never disappoints! The spicy honey drizzle on their 'Hot Honey' pizza is a game-changer.” One reviewer also noted,“This place feels like home! The staff treats you like family, and the pizzas are nothing short of amazing.”As Milwaukee's dining scene continues to flourish, partnerships like the one between Fixture Pizza and V. Marchese serve as a testament to the importance of community-focused collaboration in the restaurant industry. With a focus on local suppliers and a commitment to quality, Fixture Pizza is well-positioned to keep serving the city's food lovers for years to come.About V. MarcheseV. Marchese, Inc. is a family-owned wholesaler providing fresh produce, dairy and spices to food suppliers in convenient stores, education, food service, grocery, hospitality, restaurant, and other industries in the food supply chain throughout the Midwest. For over 90 years, V. Marchese has prided itself on customer service, food safety, innovation, operational efficiency, and quality products with a deep-rooted local commitment to the Greater Milwaukee area. Extending across Wisconsin and throughout the Midwest, including Illinois and Minnesota, V. Marchese proudly serves over 2,000 customers in 10 states. Learn more at

Randolph Pitzer

Pitzer Relations

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.