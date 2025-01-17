Healthcare Investors Take Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD) To NASDAQ Top Percentage Gainers List

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas for stock traders, including biotech and medical reports on trading and news for Baird Medical Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD ), a leader in minimally invasive Microwave Ablation (MWA) technology.

The stock makes the top gainer list on volume of over 17 Million shares as of this report. The stock is currently trading at $9.33, up 3.91. gaining 72.14%. The stock had a day's high of $11.86.

They just attended the San Francisco 2025 Healthcare Conference, one of the most prominent healthcare investment gatherings globally.

Following its successful debut on Nasdaq in October 2024, Baird Medical connected with healthcare investors and industry leaders during the week of the conference, engaging in meaningful discussions on the company's advancements in microwave ablation technology and its commitment to improving patient outcomes.

"Being in San Francisco during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference provided a valuable opportunity to engage with shareholders, innovators, and advisors in the healthcare sector," said Haimei Wu, Chairwoman of Baird Medical. "These discussions allowed us to share our vision for growth and innovation in the years ahead."

Looking ahead, Baird Medical remains committed to leveraging the insights and relationships gained from these interactions to drive its 2025 strategic initiatives. The company will continue expanding its U.S. footprint and collaborating with key opinion leaders (KOLs) who share its mission of enhancing patient care through cutting-edge medical technology.

