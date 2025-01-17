US. China Leaders Discuss Trade, Tiktok

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- US President-elect Donald held on Friday "constructive" talks, over the phone, with his Chinese peer Xi Jinping on some dossiers, including trade and the future of implementing TikTok app.

On his "X" account, Trump wrote that he has talked with Xi, and the call was very "good" for both the US and China.

He expressed optimism about solving together several problems, noting that the call covered trade, fentanyl drug and TikTok.

Trump affirmed that he and Xi would do their best to make the word more peaceful and secure.

"President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe," Trump wrote.

The call comes a few days before Trump will take constitutional oath on Monday and the ban of TikTok in the country. (pickup previous)

